Austin Molinaro sped his way to first place in the 5K run Saturday morning at the Chef Joe’s Omette Run/Walk.
The Connellsville senior, who was runner-up to Logan Maust in 2021, crossed the finish line in 16:19.79. Farmington’s Rudi Wareham was second in 17:59.32, with Maust, of Smock, third in 18:08.78.
Eighty Four’s Jaminique Millren won the women’s 5K run and was 15th overall in 22:27.63. Uniontown’s Michelle Haines was the second female in 23:30.70, with Smock’s Amy Legeza third in 23:53.15.
Mason Stewart held off Uniontown teammate Grant Barcheck to win the Joe Thomas Mile. Stewart completed the four laps in 4:44.54, just .73 seconds ahead of Barcheck. The Lady Raiders’ Hope Trimmer won the women’s mile in 5:31.68.
Carl Kondrach, of Barnesville, Ohio, won the men’s 5K walk in 31:36.09. Mount Pleasant’s Jacynth Drumhiller was the first women walker and second overall with a time of 34:09.74.
