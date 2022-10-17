Ringgold’s David Molisee and California’s Anastasia Georgagis both ran to second-place finishes Monday afternoon in the Washington County Coaches Meet at Mingo Creek Park.
Ringgold was the Class A-AA team winner in both the boys and girls cross country meet.
Trinity’s Kaylee Foringer cruised to victory in the girls race in 20:11.84.
Georgagis, a senior, had a time of 20:54.97 to cross the line comfortably in second place, about 10 seconds ahead of Ringgold senior Ryan Wilson (21:04.03) who was third. Lady Rams junior Angelique Mariana (21:18.02) was fifth.
“It feels really good,” Georgagis said of placing second in the county meet. “I went in pretty confident because I’ve been training hard this season.
“I was a little worried about the pavement on part of the back trail because I had spikes on, but it turned out to be pretty good. I was pretty happy with my race.”
Georgagis didn’t take note of Foringer.
“I didn’t really pace off of her,” Georgagis said. “I never really ran with her before so I didn’t know how she was going to run the race. I kind of just ran my race and hoped for the best.”
Georgagis wants to get one more race in before next week’s WPIAL championships at California University of Pa.
“I might be running in the (TSTCA) meet this Thursday at Cal U to get ready for it,” Georgagis said.
The top 20 finishers in each race earned All-County honors.
Also earning top-20 medals in the girls meet were California senior Alina McClafin (seventh, 21:28.59), Ringgold senior Matigan Evans (12th, 22:21.09) and Lady Rams sophomore Isabel Shvarts (19th, 24:07.57).
Ringgold (22) was followed by McGuffey (33) in the girls team standings.
Also scoring for the Lady Rams was junior Mallory Valentine (32nd, 27:03.97).
Molisee, a senior, finished in 18:04.71, trailing only Washington’s Ramaniah Karamcheti whose time was 17:53.32 in the boys race.
The Rams had three of the top seven as sophomore Daniel Petersen placed fifth in 18:33.58 with junior Cael Konek seventh in 18:36.55.
Ringgold senior Thomas Bome (19:04.51) just edged out Avella’s Colton Burchianti (19:04.91) for 18th place and California senior Alexander Pankratz (19:08.80) followed that pair to take 20th.
The Rams (23) were followed by McGuffey (60) and California (83) in the team standings.
Also scoring for Ringgold was senior Alex Niziol (21st, 19:10.57) who barely missed earning an individual medal.
Also scoring for the Trojans were Niamh McClafin (24th, 19:34.21), Steven Gyn (28th, 20:11.68), Lucas Bloom (32nd, 20:25.40) and Kai Vanderlaan (45th, 23:08.83).
Canon-McMillan won the Class AAA team crown in both the boys and girls meets.
