The crosstown football rivalry between Laurel Highlands and Uniontown resumed after a four-year absence on Friday night at Bill Power Stadium.
It was well worth the wait.
Rodney Gallagher ran for four touchdowns and entered elite WPIAL company in leading the playoff-bound Mustangs to a 42-14 victory against the valiant, rebuilding Red Raiders in the non-conference clash.
"It’s exciting," LH head coach Rich Kolesar said. "Any time you get this rivalry back together, throw records out the door, it’s going to be a good game, it’s going to be a dogfight. Everybody’s going to be ready to play."
Kolesar has guided his team to a landmark season so far. Laurel Highlands (7-3) opened with five straight wins for the first time in school history and qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2015.
Gallagher ran the ball nine times for 164 yards with his final 8-yard burst putting him over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season. The amazing junior became just the 13th player in WPIAL history to run for 1,000 yards and pass for 1,000 yards in the same season. He also completed 4 of 5 passes for 50 yards.
Gallagher is the second area player to reach the prestigious milestone in two weeks, joining Carmichaels' Trenton Carter who was the 12th player to do so.
Gallagher attributed his outstanding season to "working hard all throughout the summer and doing the little things," he said. "But the team always comes first. We've all worked for everything we've done this season."
Uniontown, completing its first season as an independent after pulling out of the WPIAL, had its moments in the game as well, most notably quarterback Evan Townsend and wide receiver Devon Miles who hooked up for touchdown passes of 37 and 45 yards.
First-year Red Raiders head coach Keith Jeffries was pleased to see the two teams meet on the field again.
"It’s just a great game to play because it’s a crosstown rival, these kids know each other and it just always creates a great atmosphere," Jeffries said.
The Red Raiders (2-4) actually struck first after Tyler Hawk recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff at the LH 39, the Mustangs' lone turnover of the game.
Facing third and 20 after two plays lost 10 yards, Townsend completed a 12-yard pass to Hawk to the Mustang 37. On fourth and 8, Townsend's pass was deflected by LH's Jayden Pratt but Miles alertly gathered in the deflection at the 14 and raced into the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown as the Uniontown fans erupted. Michael Harim's extra point made it 7-0.
"The defender was in good position but Devon kept with it, saw the tipped ball, grabbed it and went in," Jeffries said.
"Great play by Devon and it was a nice throw by Evan but that’s not exactly how you draw it up," he added with a laugh.
Kolesar's team quickly shook off the stunning play.
"It's one of those things that happens in a football game and you’ve just got to move on to the next play," Kolesar said. "That’s been a big motto of ours this year and that’s what they did."
Laurel Highlands started its first drive on its own 46 and Gallagher ran for 8 and 11 yards, completed a 3-yard pass to Tahji Hooper, then raced for a 32-yard touchdown. Harry Radcliffe, who was six-for-six on extra points, kicked the PAT to tie at 7-7 with 7:44 left in the opening quarter.
Uniontown moved the sticks once on its second possession but came up short on a fake punt on fourth and 10 with LH taking over at the Red Raider 39.
Gallagher again worked his magic, rushing for 11 yards, tossing a 12-yard completion to Hooper and running for gains of 14 and 2 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-7 with 2:17 remaining in the first quarter.
Uniontown got a 20-yard run by Braxton Swaney but eventually faced a fourth and 7 and tried another fake punt. Again, Laurel Highlands' defense was up to the task, dropping Miles for a 4-yard loss to give the Mustangs the ball at the Uniontown 39.
Gallagher tiptoed down the right side on the first play of the second quarter for a 39-yard touchdown as the Mustangs galloped out to a 21-7 advantage.
After forcing the Red Raiders into a four-and-out, Laurel Highlands executed a 62-yard drive in just two plays as Gallagher completed a swing pass to Pratt for 23 yards then weaved his way for a 39-yard touchdown run to make it 28-7.
Maurice Jackson churned out an 18-yard run but the Red Raiders' next drive ended with punt to the LH 31.
Gallagher reached the 1,000-1,000 milestone with an 8-yard run on the following play.
"That kid’s amazing," Kolesar said of Gallagher. "He can do anything. He’s the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback, and he’s a great leader, too. The kids follow him and he wants the whole team to be successful.
"He’s a team-first player but tonight he got to celebrate a nice individual accomplishment."
Down 28-7 at halftime, Uniontown put together a 59-yard scoring drive to open the third quarter that included a 21-yard run by Cameron Jackson and ended with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Townsend to Miles, who snagged the ball at the 17 and eluded LH defenders to reach the corner of the end zone.
The Mustangs tried to answer as C.J. Soltis, in at quarterback for Gallagher, completed passes of 21 yards to Pratt and 26 yards to Joe Chambers to set up a 40-yard field goal attempt by Radcliffe but it sailed wide left.
Suddenly Uniontown had the ball with a chance to pull within one score. Pratt turned the tide back Laurel Highlands' way three plays later, though, with a scintillating 37-yard interception return for a touchdown to make it 35-14.
The Mustangs capped the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown pass from John Duke to Hunter Kooser to finish a 57-yard drive with 5:36 left in the fourth quarter.
The game was a perfect tune-up for the postseason, according to Kolesar.
"We tried to approach it like any other week, but we also had a mindset as coaches to try to get our starters out when we had a chance to," Kolesar said. "We got a lot of players into the game. It was a good effort, a good game, we had good energy.
"Uniontown played hard, they battled. They’re getting better over there."
Jeffries was happy with the Red Raiders' performance although the game got a bit heated at times.
"The fight was there tonight but we had to try to get them to tone it done some once in awhile," Jeffries said. "They were getting a little too excited, a little too rambunctious at times. But the kids played hard. I’m satisfied with the effort.
"For our seniors, I thought this game was a great finish to their careers."
Gallagher expected it to be a feisty game.
"It’s a rival game. You know how it’s going to be," Gallagher said. "Some kids got a little rowdy but we tried to focus on what we had to do."
Jeffries praised the Mustang star.
"You can’t simulate his speed and his wiggle when he’s running the ball," Jeffries said. "He’s a good football player and he’s a good kid, too. You just listen to him on the field talking to the kids and the way he is after plays, in between plays. He's a class kid."
Soltis and Duke both also played well under center for LH. Soltis, a transfer from Uniontown, completed 4 of 7 passes for 44 yards and Duke connected on all three of his throws for 19 yards and a score.
Townsend was 4 of 10 passing for 95 yards and the two touchdowns.
"He was struggling early in the year but he improved greatly," Jeffries said of Townsend. "For a first-year player that never played football before he did a great job this season. He showed it tonight. He was a little big more poised."
Miles had the two TD receptions for 82 yards and added 37 rushing yards on four carries. Maurice Jackson had seven carries for 43 yards and Swaney added 25 yards in three attempts as the Red Raiders totaled 123 yards on the ground.
Jeffries is encouraged about the future of Uniontown's football program.
"Coach (Harry) Kaufman brought up to the kids how we laid the foundation," Jeffries said. "And now we’ve got to build it up to where we want to go."
