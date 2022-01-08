Joe Salvino called timeout with 2:34 remaining in the first quarter of Friday's game against Uniontown to remind his Belle Vernon squad to play to their strengths.
Belle Vernon was trailing 17-7 at the time, but the Leopards heeded the words of their veteran coach, rallying into the lead three minutes later on their way to a 77-56 road victory in Section 3-AAAA action.
The Leopards (4-0, 10-0) cut the deficit to 19-17 at the end of the first quarter and pulled into a 21-20 lead in the first minute into the quarter, a lead they would not relinquish.
"We weren't playing up to our capabilities. We weren't playing well on defense. We weren't trapping the ball like we should. We were allowing them to shoot," Salvino said of his message in the timeout. "When you come to Uniontown, you know it's going to be a dogfight because they play very well here."
The Leopards did not shoot well in the first quarter, but as the defense dialed up the pressure, the shooting percentage improved.
"Some days the ball isn't going in, so you make your defense rock. We made a couple layups, the confidence comes and all went well," said Salvino.
Salvino continued the thought, adding, "We did turn it on, but we want to start that from the beginning. They had the momentum. We were able to pick up the defense and got some easy buckets.
"There is still a lot of work to do."
Belle Vernon turned the first-quarter deficit into a 40-27 halftime lead.
Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky said foul trouble derailed the Red Raiders' early momentum. Bakari Wallace eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter after missing a good portion of the third quarter after he picked up his fourth foul.
"When you start out in complete control, then you get a two or three fouls on your key starters, it changes the way you play defense. We got in foul trouble and it changes the way you play," explained Kezmarsky. "The difference in the game, they play aggressive defense. We know their strengths. The strengths are defense, two on the ball and they attack the boards.
"Their best play, in my opinion, is their offensive rebounding. They're 10-0 for a reason."
Martin scored a few of his game-high 23 points from offensive rebounds. He grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds.
The Leopards' Logan Cunningham also had a double-double with 10 rebounds and 11 points.
Uniontown (2-1, 4-4) made a bit of a run in the third quarter, but was unable to hold the momentum. Belle Vernon held a slight 20-19 advantage to extend its lead to 60-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
"We cut it down, but we didn't capitalize on a couple transitions. We had a chance, but a couple didn't go (down)," said Kezmarsky.
The Leopards closed out the game by outscoring Uniontown in the fourth quarter, 17-10.
Daniel Gordon scored 19 and had five steals for Belle Vernon. Devin Whitlock finished with 12 points and eight assists.
Notorious Grooms and Tanner Uphold shared scoring honors for the Red Raiders with 12 points apiece.
Uniontown plays four of its next five games at home. Kezmarsky hopes to build on the home cooking to put together a run in the section before the second meeting with the Leopards.
"That's good experience for our guys. We're 2-1 in the section and Belle Vernon is 3-0. It's going to take a really good team to beat them," said Kezmarsky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.