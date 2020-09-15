Laurel Highlands got a top-notch effort from goalkeeper Zach Layton and its defense against visiting Trinity in a Section 3-AAA boys soccer match Monday night.
The Mustangs needed a goal, however, to make all that hard work pay off.
Matt Lucas eventually provided that.
Lucas drilled a direct kick into the top-left corner of the net with 37:37 remaining in the second half and that was all Laurel Highlands needed to pull out a 1-0 victory.
"Our defense really stepped it up tonight," said LH coach Jerry Rogers who also noted his squad found out it had some depth in its season opener.
"We had a lot of kids cramping up and coming out of the game but those who stepped in did an excellent job. We called on a couple freshmen, Tim Lacek and Caton Ruzalcaba, and they gave us some really good minutes."
Layton stopped every shot he faced but also got a couple assists from his teammates.
"Two different times he came out a bit too far and they had an opportunity behind him but we had a defender there both times to save us," Rogers said.
The Mustangs used a bit of deception on the winning goal.
"We had a couple guys jump over the ball first and then Matt just hit an excellent shot," Rogers said. "It was perfectly placed. Their keeper had no chance at stopping it."
It was the first of three games Laurel Highlands plays during the opening week. The Mustangs travel to Ringgold on Wednesday and then host Greensburg Salem in a 12 noon game on Saturday.
McGuffey 3, Brownsville 2 -- Thomas Ruffcorn had a goal and an assist for Brownsville but the Falcons fell to visiting McGuffey in overtime in a Section 3-AA match.
Jacob Plants gave the Highlanders a 1-0 lead with 1:03 left in the first half but Ruffcorn tied it when he converted a penalty kick with 29:57 remaining in the second half.
McGuffey pulled ahead with a goal just over 10 minutes later but Brownsville's Dustin Lindeman scored on an assist from Ruffcorn with 16:01 left in regulation to knot it a 2-2 and send the match into OT.
The Highlanders put in the winning goal with 1:27 left in the first extra frame.
The Falcons had 15 shots on goal and goalkeeper Davey Timko made 12 saves.
Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1 -- Hunter Meade scored in overtime to give Belle Vernon a Section 3-AAA win over visiting Ringgold.
The Leopards led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a goal by Nick Nagy but the Rams tied it in the second half.
Belle Vernon goalkeeper TJ Watson made four saves.
Bentworth 3, Chartiers-Houston 2 -- Julian Hays registered a hat trick and the Bearcats needed all three of those goals to pull out a Section 4-A win over the visiting Bucs.
Chartiers-Houston held a 1-0 halftime lead.
Landon Urcho made 11 saves for Bentworth.
Girls soccer
Steel Valley 5, Bentworth 2 -- Reagan Schreiber and Malory Schreiber each scored for Bentworth but it wasn't enough as Steel Valley rode a four-goal effort by Kelsey Salopek to victory over the host Lady Bearcats in a Section 2-A match.
Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra was pleased with his team's effort nonetheless.
"Overall, I'm extremely happy with the girls," Hamstra said. "We did some really good things. Steel Valley's top players are a little more dangerous right now over a full 80 (minutes)."
The score was knotted 1-1 at halftime with Reagan Schreiber tallying Bentworth's goal. Mallory Schreiber put the Lady Bearcats ahead, 2-1, 10 minutes into the second half.
The Ironmen scored the final four goals, including one on a penalty kick, to win going away.
"The third and fourth goals so quickly were the difference," Hamstra said. "The last one came with us pushing for our third. Kelsey was the best player on the field tonight."
Girls volleyball
Carmichaels 3, Southmoreland 1 -- Nicole Ludrosky had nine kills, 12 service points and 11 digs as the Lady Mikes rallied after dropping the first set to defeat visiting Southmoreland in a Section 3-AA match.
The Lady Scotties outlasted Carmichaels, 26-24, in the opening set before the hosts kicked into high gear, taking the next three, 25-13, 25-18 and 25-9.
Alexandra McGee contributed 19 assists and 24 service points, including seven aces, and Alizah Roberts totaled 10 service points and seven digs for the Lady Mikes.
Coach Julianne Speeney's sqaud also got 11 digs from Sydney Kuis, four kills apiece from Emma Hyatt and Madison Ellsworth, and two assists from Emma Holaren.
Elizabeth Forward 3, Albert Gallatin 0 -- The Lady Colonials battled but came up short against the visiting Lady Warriors, who won the Section 3-AAA match by scores of 25-21, 25-14 and 27-25.
Elizabeth Murtha led AG with five kills and six aces, Autumn Switalski had eight digs and two aces and Kennedy Felio chipped in with four assists and three digs. The hosts also got five digs and an ace from Shayla Reynolds and six assists from Emma Eckert.
West Mifflin 3, Belle Vernon 2 -- The Lady Titans stormed back after dropping the first two sets to defeat host Belle Vernon in a non-section clash.
West Mifflin won by scores of 27-29, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23 and 15-6.
Kristen Brooks sparked the Lady Leopards with four kills and four aces. Gianna Anderson provided nine digs and Sarah Bury paced BV in assists.
Boys golf
Ringgold 240, McKeesport 246 -- Seth Callaway tied for medalist honors with a 4-over 40 and teammate Clay Benson carded a 44 to help the Rams hold off McKeesport in a non-section match at Butler's Golf Course.
Rounding out the scoring for the Rams were Gage Fuller (50), Kendyl Seibert (51) and Dylan Callaway (55). Nathan Lawrence's 63 was not used.
Jonathan Lust led the Tigers with a 40 and Ryley Stevenson turned in a 49. They were followed by Collin Klein (51), Duston Strom (53) and Joshua Wos (53). Brison Kisan's 61 was dropped.
