Every year PONY Baseball and Softball awards one high school senior from each zone a scholarship. This year’s East Zone recipient is Jack Sacco of Monessen High School.
Sacco was selected to the Herald-Standard All-Area Baseball Team in 2021 and 2022.
He graduated from Monessen High School, May 27 as Salutatorian. He was a highest honors student.
Sacco was a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society, vice president of his class and was the top Scorer in the Monessen-Charleroi Academic League. He was president of Monessen High School’s Leo Club.
He batted .462 with 11 RBIs and had a .556 on-base percentage, a .641 slugging percentage and a 1.197 OPS this spring and was a two-year team captain. He also was co-captain of the Greyhounds’ section championship basketball team.
Sacco was a three-year starter for Monessen’s soccer team as a goalkeeper and a four-year starter in baseball.
He will attend Washington and Jefferson College and major in data science and business administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.