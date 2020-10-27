CONNELLSVILLE -- The Connellsville girls soccer team ran the table in the regular season and didn't allow a goal in winning the Section 2-AAA title with an 11-0 record.
Montour's Eliana Davin ended the scoreless streak around midway through the first half and the visiting Lady Spartans then snapped the Lady Falcons' undefeated run with a 4-1 victory Monday night in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA soccer playoffs.
Montour (9-6-0) now plays Franklin Regional (11-1-1) in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Lady Panthers defeated South Fayette, 2-1.
"(Giving up a goal) was weighing on my mind. This could happen. If we give up the first goal, how would they react? Obviously, not very well," said Connellsville coach Jeff Puskar.
The Lady Falcons were unable to get into a flow with Montour clogging up the middle, although Connellsville did mount some offensive pressure in the early stages of the first home playoff match for the girls program.
"We just weren't playing as a team. As the coach, it's on me for not having the group ready. That's on me," said Puskar. "I'll tell you one thing. That's a good team. They brought the energy.
"We knew they would take Mary Kate (Lape) out of the play. She has to use her teammates."
Connellsville had the first solid scoring opportunity in the first half when Lape rolled a shot from left of the goal past a diving Ashley Vith, but the ball rolled past the opposite post without crossing the goal line.
Davin scored the first goal of the match on a direct kick at 21:14 of the half. Davin gave the Lady Spartans a 2-0 lead on a penalty kick at 11:45.
"At halftime, I said we'll see what kind of heart you have," said Puskar.
Montour continued the offensive pressure after the halftime break when Saveria Ulizzi fended off the defense of Connellsville's Neveah Hamborsky and beat goaltender Madison Kinneer at 35:49.
"Mistakes in the playoffs are magnified. Mentally, we're just not tough enough as a group," said Puskar. "We talked about winning the 50-50 balls."
Connellsville got a little life on a fluke goal at 22:25.
Molly Gillott launched a high-arching ball from around 35 yards out. Vith was unable to gauge the height and the ball bounced high over her head for the Lady Falcons' lone goal.
Connellsville had a solid chance to cut the deficit to a single goal about 11 minutes later when Grace Bosnic drove the net to Vith's left and Brooke Lindstrom was unable to connect on Bosnic's crossing shot.
Ulizzi put the finishing touches on Montour's win with another penalty shot goal after a foul in the box. Ulizzi slipped the ball into the net to Kinneer's left at 6:22.
Despite allowing the first four goals of the season, Puskar praised his goaltender, who made several stellar saves in the match.
"Madison played really good," said Puskar.
Though the season ended with a disappointing loss, Puskar was proud of the season his young squad put together. The Lady Falcons graduate only two seniors, Shelby Basinger and Cayde Koballa.
"I'm proud of what the girls have done this season," said Puskar. "I hope all the young girls learn from that (playoff loss)."
