Laurel Highlands is still receiving accolades for its outstanding boys basketball season that resulted in the school’s third WPIAL championship.
Mustangs superstar point guard Rodney Gallagher was named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State First Team in Class 5A for the third consecutive year and teammate Keondre DeShields was selected to the Second Team.
Laurel Highlands won its first 27 games, including the WPIAL final over New Castle, before falling to Gateway in the PIAA quarterfinals.
Gallagher’s two free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining were the difference in the Mustangs’ 60-58 win over the Red Hurricane at Petersen Events Center. Gallagher scored a game-high 26 points and DeShields had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocked shots, two assists and two steals as LH won its second district championship in three years.
Gallagher was part of the both titles. His two free throws with 4.8 seconds left gave the Mustangs a 52-51 win over Mars in the 2020 WPIAL final.
DeShields, a 6-3 forward, and the 6-foot Gallagher are both only juniors.
“Certainly its an honor for our student-athletes to be recognized and held in high esteem by the selectors of those teams,” Laurel Highlands coach Rick Haugher said. “Both Rodney and Keondre are well-deserving of accolades. They both had tremendous seasons and were leaders of our team and good teammates.
“They have done well and they will probably continue to do well.”
DeShields was LH’s leading scorer at 20.7 points per game. Gallagher averaged 18.6 points per game along with four assists and 3.7 rebounds.
Hauger heard much about Gallagher before he even reached the varsity level but soon saw him not only match but exceed those expectations.
“Before Rodney even entered our program as a freshman he had a lot of attention drawn to him but I found him to be better than what his reputation even was,” Hauger said. “Not many players come in as a freshman and do what he did individually, but, more importantly, the impact he had on that team ultimately resulting in a WPIAL championship.
“He became the leader not too far into his freshman year and has been that person throughout his career. That accolades that he has received have been well deserved and he’s earned them.”
Hauger saw DeShields take a big step up this season.
“The improvement that Keondre made between his sophomore and junior year is a testimony to him working hard and doing more of the little things that he needed to do to be the all-around player that he has become,” Hauger said.
“If he makes even close to the same type of strides between his junior and senior year he’s really going to be something to behold during his senior year.”
Hauger took a moment to reflect on the Mustangs’ 27-1 season in which Gallagher, DeShields and junior guard Brandon Davis led the way.
“Some of the things the team was able to accomplish were outstanding, and a tribute to the players,” Hauger said. “I think only one other team won 27 games in school history and that was the state championship team in 1968.
“This season also pointed out that you have to do some of the things that don’t always show up on a stat sheet and that’s why your complimentary players have to do a lot of work and ours did.
“Once you get past Rodney, Keondre and Brandon, there was still work to be done and I felt Joe (Chambers), Nico (Johns), Tahji (Hooper) and AJ (Sumpter), those people stepped up and performed a role that was invaluable to us.
“Hopefully, we have younger kids now who have to fill the void and they embrace that type of attitude that’s necessary to have team success.”
The only other WPIAL player to be named to the Class 5A All-State Team was New Castle senior Mike Wells who joined Gallagher on the First Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.