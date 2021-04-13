Nate English has left a lasting imprint on Albert Gallatin basketball as a four-year starter and 1,000-point scorer who helped the Colonials reach the WPIAL playoff three times. He also recently was invited to play in the Roundball Classic at Geneva College.
The senior revealed he had a passion for another sport years ago, though.
“I started playing tennis when I was about four years old,” English said. ‘I played a lot. It was the only sport I played. Then when I was about 12 or 13 I got tired of tennis, I guess I got burnt out on it. So I went into basketball and football and after awhile I just focused on basketball.”
English has revived his tennis career this boys tennis season. Not only that but he thrived as AG’s lone representative in the Section 1-AAA tournament at Franklin Regional last week.
Entering as the No. 6 seed, English defeated No. 11 Alex Turowski of Penn-Trafford, 10-3, in the first round and then upset No. 3 seed Shrey Famesh of Franklin Region, 10-6, in the quarterfinals.
Switching from pro set scoring (first to 10 points) to the regular best-of-three format for the semifinals, English went up against second-seeded Dominic Robinson of Latrobe, who had breezed through 10-0 and 10-0 victories in his first two matches.
English stunned Robinson with a straight-set win, 6-2, 6-3.
English ran into top-seeded Anup Nadesan of Franklin Regional in the section final and fell, 6-0, 6-0. Still, English qualified for the WPIAL championships which begin Tuesday at Shady Side Academy.
“I was pretty confident going in because I knew I could still play,” said English, who never completely gave up tennis despite concentrating heavily on playing basketball.
“Every once in awhile I would play with some friends for fun. Then after basketball season ended I was kind of bored. So I just picked up the racket again last month to start training for tennis season.”
English admits he’s not as sharp as he could be but still feels he’s a formidable player.
“My forehand is definitely the strongest part of my game,” he said. “My serve is off though. I haven’t been able to get that back quite like I want it to be.
“I really enjoy playing tennis now, I guess maybe because I took such a long break from it. I’m glad I got back into it again.”
The only other local player to advance to the district finals was Mount Pleasant’s Nick Yurechko in Section 1-AA.
He defeated West Miffliin’s Josh Smoley, 10-0, and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ben Ritenour, 11-9, before falling in the semifinals to South Park Joe Toth, 6-3, 6-1.
Yurechko placed fourth in the section after losing the third-place consolation match to South Park’s Ethan Bowden in a three-set battle, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Yurechko will meet Quaker Valley’s Will Sirianni in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA tournament on Tuesday, also at Shady Side Academy. English will face Peters Township’s Elian Ascencio in the first round of the Class AAA tournament.
English intends to get back to his main sport after tennis ends and participate in the Roundball Classic, which consists of a series of games on May 13-15.
“I’ll definitely play in it,” English said. “Playing in that game, it’s a really good cap off to my career. I’m excited for that.”
