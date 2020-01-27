Morgantown netted four goals in the second period for a 6-1 victory Monday night in a PIHL Class B South Division game against Elizabeth Forward at the Rostraver Ice Garden.
The Warriors (7-5-0-1) remain in third place with 15 points. Morgantown (6-6-0-1) leapfrogs over Connellsville into fourth place with 13 points. All three teams have played 13 games with the second Elizabeth Forward-Connellsville game pending after its was postponed because of a faulty condenser.
Morgantown led 1-0 after the first period, but Michael Vasko's unassisted power play goal tied the game 2:06 into the second period.
The visitors responded with four unanswered goals, including Reis Snider's power goal at 3:43 that gave Morgantown the lead for good.
The Warriors' Billy Siemon made 31 saves. Morgantown's Blake Phillips turned aside 28 shots to preserve the win.
