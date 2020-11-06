Zach Motil's goal with under five minutes left in the game lifted visiting Elizabeth Forward to 4-3 victory Thursday night at Morgantown in PIHL Class B Division League action.
Tayte Donovan and Matt Karpuska assisted on the game-winning goal for the Warriors (1-1-0-0).
Morgantown tied the game 6:33 into the third period on Matthew Derk's goal from Noah Smith.
Elizabeth Forward led 3-0 in the first period on goals by Sean Weber (Luke Napoli, Tayte Donovan), Donovan (Raiden Medved), and Motil (Chase Glunt). Colton Hotsinpiller cut Morgantown's deficit to two goals when he scored with 1:26 left in the period.
Morgantown's Elijah Riggleman scored the only goal of the second period.
The Warriors' Gabe Myers made 36 to preserve the win. Blake Phillips had 32 saves for Morgantown (0-1-0-0).
