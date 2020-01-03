Mount Pleasant advanced four wrestlers into the semifinals Friday night at the WCCA Tournament hosted by Kiski Area.
Luke Geibig (113), Noah Gnibus (138), Patrick Brewer (160), and Damien George (126) remain in contention for a county title.
Belle Vernon's Cole Weightman advanced through to the semifinals at 195 pounds, as did Yough's Glenn Christner at 170 pounds.
Mount Pleasant's Colton Zelmore (285), Ian Fasano (220), Jack Kramer (170), Jake Levendusky (145), Lane Golkosky (106), Lucas Eicher (138), Lucas Shaulis (132), Sean Cain (113), and Tristan Zawalsh (120) remain alive in the consolation bracket.
Southmoreland has 11 wrestlers in the consolation bracket, including: Andrew Johnson (132), Anthony Govern (182), Austin Hunter (120), Austin McBeth (152), Ben Yeskey (195), Bryson Robinson (152), Charles Tedrick (220), Henry Miller (126), Josh Thoma (160), Kullen McCoy (195), and Nick Yeskey (145).
Belle Vernon's Chase Walker (182), Jack Bryner (220), Jake Thompson (145), Jerome Gilliam (152), Liam Eyth (132), Logan Hoffman (170), Xoren Radusewicz (113), and Zlameir Smith (138) remain alive in the consolations.
Yough's Arthur Hoak (195), Gavin Roebuck (220), Ian Sarver (152), Isaac Gavaghan (182), Lee Ritzer (138), Nathaniel Jones (120), Shane Momyer (106), Tanner Jarman (285), and William Radford (113) wrestle in the consolations.
