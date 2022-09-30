Mount Pleasant’s Sophia Smithnosky and Emily Marne were victorious in the Section 1-AA doubles tournament consolation match Thursday to earn a berth into the WPIAL Class AA Doubles Championship.
The second-seeded Lady Vikings defeated Indiana’s Anna Buterbaugh and Tess Kuzneski in the third-place match, 7-5, 6-4.
The seniors opened the tournament with a 10-0 victory over Jeannette’s Emmalee Zummo and Mallory Veneri. They advanced to the semifinals with a 10-7 win against Indiana’s Kate Lehman and Eve Kuzneski.
Smithnosky and Marne lost in the semifinals to Valley’s Elisabeth Ervin and Marissa Barca, 6-1, 6-3.
Mount Pleasant’s Addison Reese and Bella Fullman fell in the first round, 10-3.
Southmoreland’s Alyson Gaborko and Eva Martin won their opening match, 10-8, and lost in the quarterfinals, 10-0, to Greensburg C.C.’s Sasha Hoffman and Gigi Pediconi, the top seeds.
The Lady Scots’ Beatrix Palikowsky and Carlie Cameron lost in the first round, 10-8.
Ringgold’s Elizabeth Talaga and Alexis Davis won their opening round, 10-1, before falling in the quarterfinals, 10-4.
Connellsville’s Alyssa Kremposky and Rachel Dally lost in the preliminary round of the Section 1-AAA tournament, 10-8. The Lady Falcons’ Ava McClean and Morgan Adams lost in the first round, 10-1.
The Lady Rams’ Lily McArdle and Caidyn Demchak lost 10-0 in the first round of the Section 2-AA tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.