The Mount Pleasant swim team was tough at home Tuesday night with the boys and girls sweeping a non-section meet from visiting Ringgold.
The Lady Vikings defeated Ringgold, 97-68, and the Mount Pleasant boys won by the score, 91-75.
Mount Pleasant's Reegan Brown, SaraJo Gardner, McKenna Mizikar and Ashlyn Hornick won the 200 medley relay in 2:00.93. Cally Hixson, Brown, Hornick and Heather Gardner finished first in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:51.06.
SaraJo Gardner (200 freestyle, 2:07.49; 500 freestyle, 5:50.08), Brown (200 IM, 2:25.28), Heather Gardner (50 freestyle, 25.96), Mizikar (100 butterfly, 1:07.83), and Tiffany Graft (100 backstroke, 1:21.91) all had first-place finishes for the Lady Vikings.
The Lady Rams' Andrea Kassa won the 100 freestyle in a WPIAL qualifying time of 58.74 seconds. Taylor Hamilton, Lola Paulick, Ainsley Skrinjorich and Paige Doleno won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:56.70. Doleno won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:18.83.
The Mount Pleasant boys won all three relays. Brad Paraska (50 freestyle, 24.38; 100 freestyle, 54.59) and Ben Fisher (100 butterfly, 1:03.51) won individual events.
Andrew Noll (200 freestyle, 1:59.16; 100 backstroke, 59.67), Nathan Ferrence (200 IM, 2:13.88), Zachary Koontz (500 freestyle, 5:32.67), and Bryan Nguyen (100 breaststroke, 1:10.85) had first-place finishes for the Rams.
