APOLLO — In its simplest terms, the way for one of the 72 golfers in Monday’s WPIAL Boys Class AAA semifinal qualifier to advance to the WPIAL final was to have a lower score than at least 36 golfers.
That’s just what Belle Vernon’s Tyler Mocello and Patrick Bush, Uniontown’s Logan Voytish and Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal accomplished at Willowbrook Country Club for berths into next Tuesday’s WPIAL Class AAA Individual Golf Championship at Nemacolin Country Club.
Bush had the lowest score among the local golfers with 5-over 77, a total that included a three-putt on his final hole. Bush’s group blazed through the 18 holes, finishing long before the group that started on the first tee.
Bush started on No. 10 and played his front nine in 39. He was slightly better on his back nine with 38.
“I think 77 will be a good score. I figure 37 kids will be sub-80, so that’s a good number,” Bush said after his round.
The golfers had to deal with gusty winds throughout the day, making a tough course a little tougher.
“I felt great off the tee. I played a controlled, power cut into the wind. I stayed consistent with that,” said Bush. “The win was not terrible from the right side with the cut hit into it.
“It’s a nice course. You have to hit a good tee ball.”
Bush gained a couple strokes when he eagled the par-5 No. 4, his 13th hole.
“I don’t think I made that many mistakes. I eagled No. 13. That was a big confidence booster,” explained Bush.
Although, Bush had a disappointing finish with his only double bogey. Bush’s tee shot on No. 9, a par-3, went over the green and his chip back on the green rolled out. He three-putted for a double bogey.
Bush accomplished what he set out to do — earn a return trip to the district final.
“I just wanted to qualify. There’s no advantage with a win today to go into the finals,” said Bush.
Voytish was a shot behind, going out in 40 and playing the back in 38 for 6-over 78.
“I was 1-over going into No. 7 (on the front nine) and went bogey-bogey-bogey. I was having trouble with my tee shot,” said Voytish. “I couldn’t stop hooking the ball and the wind didn’t help.
“I was trying to hit cuts into the wind, but it didn’t pan out too well.”
Whatever trouble he had on the tee, Voytish made up with his play around the green.
“My short game was phenomenal today,” said Voytish. “I had a double bogey on No. 11, then went on a par streak on Nos. 12 through 14.”
The streak ended on No. 15 when Voytish had his only three-putt in the round. He got the stroke back with a birdie on No. 17.
Voytish said he wasn’t too concerned with the field in his quest to advance to his first district championship.
“I was trying to shoot my round. I thought 76 or below would be good,” said Voytish.
Karpeal finished with 79, playing the front in 41 and the back in 38. Karpeal had high and low points in his round.
“I saved par on No. 11. I had a double bogey on No. 9. I had a lot of three-putts. The greens were rolling really fast,” said Karpeal.
“The wind was challenging on every single shot, even the putts.”
Karpeal had a simple game plan for a return trip to the finals.
“I wanted to stay away from big numbers and shoot as well as I can,” said Karpeal. “I never had any comfort. I was shaky on Hole 1. I didn’t feel confident over any shot.
“I thought if I broke 80, I was safe. Shooting 82 was a weird number. I thought (82) would be close.”
Karpeal and coach Bernie Wydo had long trek to Willowbrook Country Club, but the trip to Nemacolin Country Club won’t be as adventurous.
“Nemacolin is a lot closer. It can be challenging. It depends on how they have the greens rolling,” said Karpeal.
Mocello, who is still dealing with a sprained right ankle, finished with with 81 (41-40). Mocello did some math as he was closing out his back nine and knew what he had to do.
“I realized I had to go out in even par through the last four holes,” said Mocello. “I had bogey on No. 15, pars on 16 and 18, and birdied No. 17, a par-5.
“Obviously, I wanted to shoot as low as I can, but I figured 80 or under would do it. I thought 83, 84 would be a playoff.”
Mocello was right about his expected cut with the playoff at 83.
Playing on a bum ankle was even more difficult in the windy conditions.
“The wind was hard off the right for me. I hit a draw and the wind made it worse,” said Mocello. “My ankle is very sore. I think (the ankle) does affect my swing. I was hitting a lot left.
“My ankle is about 60 percent. The hills make it harder.”
Mocello is looking forward to playing at Nemacolin.
“Nemacolin suits how I play,” said Mocello.
Connellsville junior Ethan Rice was in the hunt on his front nine, which was holes 10-18, with 41, but slipped to 47 on the back for 88.
“I was losing everything left,” explained Rice. “I had a triple bogey on the par-5 over the water. I hit into the water.
“The wind did not help me at all.”
Rice saw his first semifinal as a learning experience.
“I hoped to qualify, but since it was my first time there was not a lot of expectations,” said Rice.
Belle Vernon sophomore Rogan Maloney finished with 94 (51-44).
Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti was medalist with even-par 72.
