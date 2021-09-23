ROSTRAVER TWP. — Uniontown’s Adena Rugola, Laurel Highlands’ Megan Joyce and Belle Vernon’s Adreana Scaramucci all had one goal in mind as they approached their final shot at a WPIAL championship berth.
The three seniors all desired to finish lower than the target score of 88, and the trio did so.
Unfortunately, Ringgold senior Kendyl Seibert was unable to post the score and missed out on her final opportunity to advance to the district final.
The WPIAL Girls Class AAA Individual Golf Championship will be played on Oct. 7 at Hannastown Country Club.
Joyce posted the best score among the local quartet with 3-over 74, tying a career-low round. She played the front in 36 and back in 38.
Joyce and the Mustangs played a key Section 2-AAA match Tuesday against Belle Vernon, so the course, at least the front nine, was fresh in her memory. She had a solid round in the section match with 37.
Joyce had a simple approach to the qualifier, noting, “I wanted to shoot anything under 88. This is my last qualifier. I’m relieved, but sad.”
Not that Joyce put her game on cruise control, though.
“It is definitely important to play your best. They place in groups (in the WPIAL final) by scores. It’s good to go against people who are competitive,” said Joyce.
Joyce had a key par save on No. 4 after hitting her second shot in a greenside trap. She punched out and then buried a long putt for par.
“My putter was working well today, and yesterday, too. I had 13 putts on the front nine today. That saved me strokes,” explained Joyce.
“I’m happy right now. My driver is off a little right now, but it’s all about the short game.”
Joyce, along with Scaramucci and Rugola, have several competitive rounds before the district final, including the Section 2-AAA finale today between Belle Vernon and Uniontown and the annual Fayette County tournament at Duck Hollow Golf Club on Friday.
Rugola shot 79, going out in 40 and playing the back in 39. She wasn’t pleased with how she played, but was satisfied with the result.
“Score-wise, I was better on the back,” said Rugola. “I struggled with my hitting and putting. I struggled all around.
“I was playing to shoot in the 70s and do my best.”
Rugola continued, adding, “This course plays as I hit the ball. That’s the disappointing part.”
Rugola had to take a drop on No. 4 after hitting into the weeds, leading to a double bogey.
“After Hole 6, I told myself ‘Adena, pull it together.’ Obviously, I didn’t,” said Rugola. “I hit the point on No. 10 to come back on the back. I scored better, but not fantastic.”
While Joyce and Rugola played in the final at Oakmont Country Club last year, this will be Scaramucci’s first trip to the championship. Scaramucci shot 84 (41-43).
Scaramucci had a tough start when she hit her tee shot on the No. 3, a par-3, into the water.
“That was my only double bogey on the front,” said Scaramucci.
Scaramucci closed out the front nine strong with pars on Nos. 6, 8 and 9.
“I banged home an uphill putt on No. 6 for par,” said Scaramucci. “I shot 41 on the front, so I had a feeling I’d be okay on the back.”
Scaramucci shot 39 in Tuesday’s match against Laurel Highlands, and felt she was able to carry some momentum into the qualifier.
“I had a lot of confidence coming into today,” said Scaramucci. “I wanted to go have fun. I liked the group of girls I played with.”
Scaramucci hopes the district final isn’t her last individual tournament of the season.
“That would be nice. Obviously, I’ll try,” Scaramucci said of advancing to the state final.
Seibert missed the cut with 97.
“I think something is wrong with my swing. I tried to figure it out,” said Seibert. “The one thing with my swing, it spiraled into topping and chunking.
“Then, everything went downhill.”
Seibert said she started to do the math on the back nine.
“Around 14 or 15, I started adding them up and said, ‘Oh no’,” said Seibert.
South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh was medalist with 1-under 70. Teammates Caroline McConnell (74) and Ally Brennan (88) also qualified.
Mt. Lebanon’s Lindsey Powanda (71) and Natalie Boyd (87), Upper St. Clair’s Bridget Boal (88), Peters Township’s Allison Poon (71), Delaney Kern (72) and Brooke Vowcheck (86), and Oakland Catholic’s Grace Windfelder (83) and Paige Meyers (86) all earned qualifying berths into the WPIAL Championship.
Section 1-AA qualifier — Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno was medalist at Pleasant Valley Golf Club with 4-over 75 to earn a return trip to the WPIAL Class AA Championship.
Geibel Catholic’s Claire Konieczny finished with 12-over 83 and McGuffey’s Faith Chapman shot 15-over 86 to also earn berths into the district final.
