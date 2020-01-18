Tavian Mozie tossed in a game-high 21 points to help Penn State Fayette defeat visiting Penn State Lehigh Valley, 66-54, in a PSUAC men's basketball battle on Saturday.
Iman Young followed with 17 points for Fayette (7-8, 6-4) and also pulled down a game-high 21 rebounds as the hosts dominated the boards, 45-27. Joshua Hart had five assists and Mozie came up with three steals.
Young’s free throw with 3:52 left in the first half put Fayette ahead to stay as it went on to take a 32-24 halftime lead and never allowed Lehigh Valley to get closer than six in the second half.
Hesro Johnson III led Lehigh Valley (1-14, 1-8) with 18 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.