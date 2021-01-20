Mount Pleasant and Connellsville gathered virtually Tuesday night for a non-section swimming meet, and the Vikings came away with a pair of victories.
The Mount Pleasant boys held off the Falcons for an 87-68 victory, and the Lady Vikings had an easier time with the Connellsville girls for a 120-56 win.
Connellsville won two of the first three events with Declan Peterson, Jamison McPoyle, Michael Gebe and Kasey Stanton touching the wall first in a time of 2:07.17 in the 200 medley relay, and Gebe returning two events later to win the 200 IM in 2:25.62.
The Vikings’ Daniel Lynch hit the Class AA time standard in the 100 butterfly with his winning time of 1:01.74 and was under one-half second short in qualifying for the 50 freestyle with his winning time of 24.58 seconds.
Teammate Ben Fisher hit the qualifying standard in the 100 freestyle with his winning time of 53.16 seconds. He also won the 100 backstroke in 1:12.21.
Joe Barrick (200 freestyle, 2:04.72; 500 freestyle, 5:41.47) and Brendan Korpiel (100 breaststroke, 1:15.41) also had individual first-place finishes.
Fisher, Korpiel, Andy Davis and Lynch won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.74, and Lynch, Davis, Barrick and Fisher were victorious in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:58.65.
Southmoreland’s Henry Miller qualified in two events, hitting the Class AA time in the 200 IM (2:04.09) and 100 freestyle (51.90).
The Lady Vikings finished first in each event, opening with Paige Richter’s WPIAL Class AA qualifying 194.05 points in the diving competition held at Connellsville.
SaraJo Gardner (200 IM, 2:26.50; 500 freestyle, 5:47.09), Reegan Brown (100 butterfly, 1:03.47; 100 backstroke, 1:04.48), 200 freestyle relay team of Ashlyn Hornick, Trinity Graft, McKenna Mizikar and Gardner (1:50.34), and 400 freestyle relay quartet of Gardner, Hornick, Mizikar and Brown (3:59.29) all had WPIAL qualifying times in their first-place finishes.
Graft was under one-half second over the qualifying time in winning the 50 freestyle in 27.18 seconds.
The 200 medley relay (2:09.23), Hornick (200 freestyle, 2:18.13), Mizikar (100 freestyle, 1:00.57), and Hayley Johnson (100 breaststroke, 1:24.85) also had first-place finishes for the Lady Vikings.
The Lady Falcons received second-place finishes from the 200 medley relay team of Rachel DiRoma, MacKenzie Vokes, Molly Maloy and Kyra Callahan (2:11.75), Maloy (200 IM, 2:35.37), 200 freestyle relay quartet of Vokes, Callahan, Elizabeth Jackson and Sophie Detwiler (1:59.33), Detwiler (100 breaststroke, 1:25.78), and the 400 freestyle relay team of Jackson, Maloy, Aeriale Knopsnider and DiRoma (4:34.89).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.