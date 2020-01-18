The crew at Laurel Highlands went right to work with a ladder positioned to update the record board on the wall of the school's natatorium soon after the undefeated Fillies defeated Derry Friday night, 98-74, for a Section 4-AA win.
Maria Mrosko already held the school record in the 100 butterfly, resetting the mark set in 2019 in an earlier meet this season at Thomas Jefferson. Now, the junior also holds the LH pool record after she won the 100 butterfly in a WPIAL Class AA qualifying time of 59.36 seconds.
The ladder crew also needed to update the 100 backstroke times after Elizabeth Thomas broke her team mark and pool record with her qualifying time of 58.46 seconds.
Another Laurel Highlands swimmer had hoped to add her name to the record board, but came up a bit short in her quest in the 50 freestyle.
The Fillies' Jenna Roscoe won the 50 freestyle in 26.21 seconds, about two seconds off the team record. Roscoe has added incentive to add her name to the record board.
"I would love to break my sister's (Rachel Roscoe) record of 24.88 seconds. Ever since she got that record, I've had my eye on it," said a smiling Roscoe. "I'm close. My best time is 24.91 seconds."
Roscoe also won the 100 freestyle, touching the wall first in 58.95 seconds. She just missed the WPIAL qualifying time by .05 seconds.
"The closest I've been this season was tonight. I feel I can get the time," said Roscoe.
Roscoe finished fourth in the 100 freestyle last year at the WPIAL finals, added a couple relay medals and advanced to the state meet. She'd like to repeat last year's finish, but will take her final season as it goes.
"Honestly, my swimming days are coming to an end. I'm not swimming in college. I want to look back and have no regrets that I could've done more," explained the senior.
Laurel Highlands freshman Ella Ciez debuted in a new event against the Lady Trojans with her first turn at diving. Ciez finished second with 144.50 points in her first-ever 6-dive set.
"They wanted me to dive. I've been doing gymnastics since I was four," said Ciez. "I think I did okay for my first diving."
Ironically, Ciez was forced to sit out the gymnastics season after an elbow injury that required surgery.
Ciez won the 100 breaststroke in a qualifying time of 1:12.88, and has already posted qualifying times in five other events.
"I'd say the 50 freestyle is my favorite and best event," said Ciez. "I want to get 24 (seconds) in the 50 free. I haven't broke 25 seconds. My best time is 25.13 seconds."
Ciez realizes what she needs to do to slice the couple tenths off the sprint in the pool.
"I need to kick more. Before I go in the water I remind myself to kick harder," explained Ciez. "I know when I'm not kicking enough because my legs are tired enough. I'm not going fast enough."
Erin George, Ciez, Mrosko and Roscoe opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in a qualifying time of 2:01.40, and Roscoe, George, Skyler Wilson and Ciez closed the meet with a first-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay in a qualifying time of 4:06.03.
Thomas (200 freestyle, 2:06.46, WPIAL), Mrosko (200 IM, 2:10.99, WPIAL), and George (500 freestyle, 6:24.27) won individual events for the Fillies, who improve to 3-0 in the section and 7-0 overall.
