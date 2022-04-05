The 40th Mt. Summit Challenge will be held on Sunday, May, 1, beginning at 9 a.m.
The race begins in Hopwood and runs up Interstate 40 to the Summit Inn. The race is point-to-point and transportation back to Hopwood is not provided.
Race cost for runners (in all three divisions) and walkers is $30 if application is postmarked by April 15. Cost through race day is $35.
Walkers and runners 18-and-under can deduct $5.
Early packet pickup will be held on April 29 from 5-7 p.m. and April 30 from 2-4 at McMillen Engineering in Uniontown, as well as before the race at the Hopwood Volunteer Fire Department.
Registration forms are available on The Fayette Striders website. For more information, please contact Joe at 724-438-0628 in the evening.
