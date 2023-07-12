Whenever baseball's All-Star Game rolls around I always find myself reliving memorable moments involving Pirates or others with local connections that played in the MLB midseason showcase.
There's plenty to pick from for me, whether is was a laser throw by Dave Parker, Roberto Clemente holding Tigers' slugger Willie Horton to a single on a ball hit off the right field wall, a diving catch by Andy Van Slyke in left field, Doc Ellils serving up a mammoth home run to Reggie Jackson (and a tape-measure blast Clemente hit in the same game), Jim Leyland running toward home plate as he waved in Tony Gwynn for the winning run at Three Rivers Stadium or Andrew McCutcheon becoming the first Pirate to hit a home run in the game in 34 years.
There's another very noteworthy moment that happened 30 years ago involving a Laurel Highlands graduate.
That was left-hander Terry Mulholland who drew the starting assignment for the National League in the 1993 game for the Philadelphia Phillies.
It was one of the highlights of a career in which he played for 11 different teams over 20 years.
Mulholland also threw a no-hitter and won a World Series game in 1993 and was legendary for his pick-off move which some considered the best in baseball history. That was never more evident than in 1992 when he pitched 229 innings and allowed just two stolen bases in seven attempts while picking off 15 runners.
The durable lefty led the National League in complete games with 12 in 1992.
In college, Mulholland played a key role on Marietta College's 1983 NCAA Division-III national championship team (he was later inducted into the Marietta Hall of Fame). Ten years later he would be in Baltimore to take the mound in Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Mulholland pitched two innings in the 1993 All-Star Game and gave up one run on one hit with two walks.
That's not extraordinary ... until you look at who he went up against in those two frames.
Of the nine batters Mulholland faced, seven ended up in Baseball's Hall of Fame. They were Roberto Alomar, Paul Molitor, Ken Griffey Jr., Kirby Puckett, Cal Ripken Jr., Wade Boggs and Ivan Rodriguez.
Even the two non-Hall of Famers Mulholland faced had outstanding careers and both wound up with over 2,000 career hits: Joe Carter, who later that year for the Toronto Blue Jays would hit only the second World Series-clinching, walk-off home run in history (ironically, against the Phillies in a game Mulholland started), and John Olerud, who also played for Toronto and won the batting title that year with an eye-opening .363 average.
The former Mustang, who graduated from LH in 1981, had his hands full but he did quite well against a killer lineup. He was spotted a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when former Pirate Barry Bonds, in his first season with the Giants, doubled and Gary Sheffield hit a two-run homer.
In the bottom of the first, Mulholland got Alomar on a ground out to third baseman Sheffield, walked Molitor, then retired Griffey on a grounder to first baseman John Kruk and Carter on a pop out to shortstop Barry Larkin.
In the second inning, Mulholland induced Olerud to ground out to second baseman Ryne Sandberg then made his only mistake, allowing a solo home run by Puckett to center field to make it 2-1. After Ripken grounded out to Larkin, Mulholland wrapped up his outing by retiring Rodriguez on a fly ball to right fielder Dave Justice.
After going 1 for 7 (.143) against Mulholland, that same group of starters would go a combined 5 for 14 (.357) with a double, home run and three RBIs the rest of the way.
Mulholland was in line for the win when he left the game but the American League stormed back for a 9-3 victory. Puckett added a run-scoring double and was named the game's MVP. John Burkett, a New Brighton native and Beaver graduate, suffered the loss.
That game ended up being Mulholland's only All-Star Game appearance.
He would pitch for the Pirates in 2001, appearing in 22 games, all but one in relief, and posting a 3.72 ERA before being dealt to the Dodgers.
Mulholland, now 60 years old, dueled against plenty of Hall of Famers over his long career, but never as many in one game as he faced on that 1993 night in Baltimore.
Looking at it now, allowing just one run in two innings against that array of amazing talent is something he -- and all Laurel Highlands fans -- should be proud of.
