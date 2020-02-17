Ashley Foley Weishaar had an outstanding track and basketball career at Connellsville High School. Truth be told it was a bribe from her mother that helped launch her track career.
“I started participating in track in seventh grade,” Foley Weishaar said. “I knew there was a track meet down at the stadium and my mom really wanted me to compete in it. I didn’t want to because I didn’t know any of the kids. My mom actually sort of bribed me. She asked if there was anything I really wanted? You can get it if you go down and compete in this track meet. It worked, I remember it was like a disc man or walk-man type thing I wanted. So I said I’ll do it if you get me that.
“That was my first track meet and I ended up really liking it. I did pretty well. Mom knew what she was doing and I liked it and when I transferred to junior high I went out for the track team and the rest is history.”
Foley Weishaar at one time was the Connellsville Area High School record holder in the 400 meter, 800 meter and 1,600 meter. Those records have since been broken. In 1996 she won the WPIAL gold medal in the 400 and 800 meter run. She notched three third-place WPIAL finishes in her career and was a three-time PIAA medalist.
“The thing I remember most about winning the WPIAL gold medals was how calm I was,” Foley Weishaar said. “I would get so nervous, it was a lot of pressure, but for whatever reason on that day of the WPIAL meet I felt so calm and confident and after I ran that 400 I don’t know if I voiced it to anyone, but in my head when I stepped on that starting line I was like I’m going to win this thing and I did. And when I went down to warm up for the 800 I looked back at my dad and I said I’m going to win this one too. It was just that calm and that confidence, that is what I remember most about that day.”
Foley Weishaar feels she received top-notch coaching at Connellsville.
“My coach at the time was Joe Siecinski, I don’t think he is coaching there anymore, but he coached for awhile,” Foley Weishaar said. “I think he was brand new when I was in eighth grade. He was the junior high track coach then. He moved up to the high school and he trained me and I attribute a lot of my success to his coaching. We had a great relationship and he taught me a lot.”
The 5-foot-10 Foley Weishaar got an early start playing basketball.
“I went to Conn Area Catholic and Pat Klocek was a teacher and he started the girls basketball program at Conn Area,” Foley Weishaar recalled. “I started when I was in third grade. In second grade I did CYO at St. Rita’s. Mr. Klocek, he was the one that really taught me my fundamentals and instilled the love of the game, and I played for him until seventh grade. In eighth grade I transferred to Connellsville Junior High and played basketball there. Then I played for coach Barb Mongell in high school.”
Foley Weishaar was on Connellsville basketball squads that posted records of 10-15 and 7-8 in Section 2 AAAA in 1994-95, 14-10 and 9-6 in Section 2 in 1995-96 and 19-6 and 7-3 in Section 2 in 1996-97. Connellsville lost in the WPIAL playoffs to Latrobe 67-55.
“My kids wanted to see video of me playing basketball,” Foley Weishaar said. “My aunt had video of my senior night game, and that’s the game that sticks out in my mind, it was against McKeesport and Swin Cash.
“Laurel Highlands was a big rivalry and they had some good athletes. There was a lot of good basketball. We had a really good group of kids my senior year. We had played together basically since junior high. It was a great group and it was a ton of fun.”
Foley Weishaar tallied 1,064 points in her Connellsville basketball career and played in the Girls Roundball Classic following her senior season.
That was amazing,” Foley Weishaar stated. “That was pretty cool.”
After graduating from Connellsville in 1997, Foley Weishaar had a decision to make about her college athletic career.
“I was recruited for basketball,” Foley Weishaar explained. “I thought about playing basketball in college. I think I chose track back then because I felt like I had a lot of success in track and I also felt like I realized my success was primarily dependent on me and I think the schools that were recruiting me for track, I was more interested in those schools than the ones recruiting me for basketball. It is different now, I never played any AAU basketball.”
Foley Weishaar decided to attend Mount St. Mary’s on a track scholarship and went on to have an outstanding career. Her name still dots the record book. She ranks seventh all-time in the pole vault, fourth in the javelin and sixth in the heptathlon.
“I was a middle distance runner and not a heptathlete,” Foley Weishaar said. “In high school I did throw the javelin for fun. We finished a practice at the Mount and I picked up the javelin and tossed it and the multi-event coach saw what I did and said do that again and he said you are going to be a multi-event participant and that’s where the heptathlon started.”
Foley Weishaar had a memorable week during her senior track season in 2001. She broke her own school javelin record for the second week in a row.
Foley Weishaar made a toss of 127 feet, seven inches at the Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, Virginia. Foley Weishaar’s win was the lone victory for the Mount that weekend. She beat her closest competitor by more than eight feet.
Foley Weishaar also took fourth in the pole vault (10-0).
Then at the Metro Invitational, Foley Weishaar shattered her own school record in the pole vault with a leap of more than 11 feet.
Foley Weishaar then participated in the Penn Relays.
Looking back she feels going to Mount St. Mary’s was the right decision.
“It was a great choice,” Foley Weishaar said. “I loved it.”
After graduating from Mount St. Mary’s she moved to the Washington D.C. area and was a paralegal at the Department of Justice for two years. She met her husband-to-be, Joe Weishaar, a Mount St. Mary’s graduate, worked in sales for a dental company and got married in 2005. They moved back to the Pittsburgh area.
Ashley, now a stay-at-home mom, and Joe have five children: three boys and twin girls.
“I’m very happy,” Foley Weishaar said. “The most important thing that I got out of my athletic career had something to do on a more personal level. I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis when I was a senior in college. I lived with that for 17 years. In 2017 I had surgery and I live with an ostomy now. I feel better than I ever have. I feel like the confidence I got from being an athlete got me through my health issues and I feel stronger than I ever have.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
