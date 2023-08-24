Jake Layhue can help win a game with his legs, arm and his vast defensive abilities.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior will be a focal point for the California Area High School football team this fall.
As a multi-talented player, Layhue is not only central to the Trojans’ chance of winning the WPIAL Class A Tri-County South Conference championship in 2023, but he could lead them to even loftier heights.
“We expect to win the conference,” Layhue said. “We have no doubt about that. We just have to keep grinding and put the work in every day. If we do that, it will pay off.”
California hosts Frazier 7 p.m. Friday night in its season opener.
Veteran California coach Ed Woods plans to take full advantage of Layhue’s vast abilities and skills.
“Jake has the leadership on and off the field,” said Woods. “He did that last year and he’ll need to do it this year.
“Jake can throw and run, rolling out or dropping back. He’s a threat and he just missed rushing for 1,000 yards last season. We’ve added plays to the script for the quarterback to run the ball.”
In 2022, Layhue completed 65 of 122 passes (53.3 percent) for 1,224 yards. He averaged 18.8 yards per completion and 111.3 yards in 11 games. Layhue threw 14 touchdown passes and just two interceptions.
As a runner, Layhue gained 943 yards on 116 carries (8.1 per carry) and 13 TDs. He averaged 85.7 yards per game, had four 100-yard rushing games. He had 1,035 all-purpose yards and 2,167 total (offensive) yards — 197 per game.
As good as he is on offense, Layhue might be better as a defensive player.
He led California in tackles with 102, 30 solo and 72 assists. Layhue registered 13 tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks. He had one interception and returned it 92 yards for a TD.
“I think he’s probably a better defensive player,” Woods said. “I think at the next level he’s probably a defensive player. He has speed and strength.”
Layhue accepts all his roles and responsibilities for this season. He expects the Trojans offensive line and skill players, especially running back Spencer Petrucci, to round out what should be an explosive unit.
“Coach (Jason) House has had the offensive line working over the summer,” Layhue said. “I think that group is ready to roll.
“I enjoy running the ball as much as throwing it. It’s special being in the backfield with Spencer. I think it makes us dangerous with us back there together. What do opponents prepare for with us?”
Layhue also competes in wrestling and track and field as a high jumper, triple jumper and is part of the 400 relay team. He wrestles for Beth-Center as part of a cooperative agreement between the schools.
Layhue will have plenty of collegiate options in football. To this point, he’s heard from Pitt, West Virginia University, Connecticut, Youngstown State, all Ivy League schools, California University (Pa.) and Mercyhurst.
As Woods noted, he will likely be a defensive player in college.
“I love defense,” Layhue said. “I’m a linebacker; some colleges want me mainly as a safety.
“My family and I will consider all my options.”
Layhue can’t wait to get the season started. The Trojans expect a fast start in 2023.
“I’m excited for the season and I’m ready for this senior year ride,” Layhue said. “I think it will be a good one.
“My leadership is being counted on regardless of the situation. But being able to keep the team up isn’t a one-man show. Our senior group wants to win and make a playoff run. I think all our work will pay off soon.”
