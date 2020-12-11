Penny Kezmarsky had recently wrapped up her third season as Uniontown girls basketball coach when she recalled everything changing.
"I remember we were at the Big 56 banquet and that was the last day that life was normal," Kezmarsky said. "It was the Thursday before everything shut down in March and it's been strange ever since."
While her team missed out on any COVID-19 pandemic repercussions last season it hasn't been so lucky heading into the 2020-21 campaign.
"Not having seen the girls in the summer was odd, with no summer leagues or programs," Kezmarsky said. "And not having the undergrad tournament at Laurel Highlands, that's usually a great time because I get to bring the younger girls up and introduce them to the older girls. Missing that was different."
One thing that's similar this year is the Lady Raiders again have one lone senior on the roster. Last year it was Mya Murray, the Herald-Standard Girls Player of the Year who is now at Brown University. This year it's Ty Thanh, who holds a special place in Kezmarsky's heart.
"This is my fourth year so Ty will be the first girl to go through our program all four years," she said. "We were worried we wouldn't have a season for her but it looks like she'll get a senior year, or at least part of one."
While Murray is a huge piece to replace, Uniontown does have plenty returning lettermen.
"Everyone else is coming back," Kezmarsky said. "We only have our one senior so we're asking a lot of juniors and sophomores to carry the team this year. We also have a few freshmen coming in so we've got some new young bodies."
The Lady Raiders depended heavily on Murray last year, on and off the court, so Kezmarsky sees other girls accepting the mantle of leadership this season.
"I notice without Mya here they're not as timid," she said. "It's almost like they were waiting for her to do and say things, and now they're coming into their own and realizing this is their team."
Kezmarsky noted several underclassmen who are expected to lead the way in 2020-21.
"Nekea Lewis is returning. She's a sophomore who's a great guard and forward," Kezmarsky said. "She can pretty much play anywhere I ask her. She drives the ball to the hoop and can shoot the three.
"Summer Hawk is returning. She's a junior who's been a pivotal player since her freshman year. She's one of those girls that I threw into the varsity spotlight very early, probably before she might've been ready, but she really adapted quickly and has improved tremendously every year.
"Cajmere Johnson didn't play all that much last year because of injuries but she's showed a lot in the first couple days of practice and with the conditioning we were able to have in October. She's a sophomore who'll be a big for us underneath the hoop.
"Jersey Greer will be another good guard to watch. She's also a sophomore. Her 3-point shooting is what we'll utilize the most and she can handle the ball, too, and can play point guard."
Aziriah Wilson is a sophomore forward who also is expected to contribute.
Kezmarsky's teams have always been known for their strong defense and that hasn't change although she would like to see a little more offensive punch.
"We always focus on defense, and the games that we do win, it's because of our defense," Kezmarsky said. "We need to come up with some offense, though, to beat some of these teams.
"This year you can see the confidence in a lot of these sophomores and juniors. They're looking to score more and not be so timid. We're going to gear the offense up a little and try to get more points on the board."
Uniontown was 6-16 overall and 4-10 in a very tough Section 3-AAAAA last season.
The Lady Raiders remain in the same section but it has a much different look. Nearby rivals Laurel Highlands and Albert Gallatin are back but gone are Woodland Hills, Oakland Catholic, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford and Latrobe, replaced by Connellsville, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson and Trinity.
"We still have local rivals with LH, AG and Connellsville, so that's a good thing," Kezmarsky said. "We all know TJ and Trinity will be really good teams as they usually are.
"It should be interesting to see some of these new teams and get away from all those Pittsburgh schools a little bit. Those were long drives that we won't miss."
Kezmarsky's assistant coach will again be Michelle Sevcik. Both have basketball experience. Kezmarsky was a star at Brownsville who played in the Roundball Classic and started at Point Park. Sevcik played at Ringgold. The two have the program on a solid foundation.
Kezmarsky gets a good look at most girls before they reach the Lady Raiders program.
"I coach the city Uniontown junior high team, too," Kezmarsky said. "We run the same thing in our junior high program so a lot of these freshmen and sophomores get to see it before they arrive here.
"We're all on the same page and have some stability in that regard. Now we just want to keep building the program from here."
