Mya Murray poured in a game-high 36 points Saturday afternoon to lead Uniontown to a 65-44 victory over Washington in the Laurel Highlands Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Raiders (2-7) held slim quarter leads of 15-14 and 31-28 in the first half, but pulled away in the third quarter with a 16-5 advantage.
Summer Hawk also scored in double figures for the Lady Raiders with 13 points.
Randi Thomas led the Prexies (2-5) with 12 points. Tamia Russell added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.