ELIZABETH — Mya Murray has the ability to take over a game … and the Uniontown senior did just that in the Lady Red Raiders’ 69-58 victory over Elizabeth Forward on Friday in non-section play at Elizabeth Forward High School.
Murray, who is a Brown University recruit and the leader in the WPIAL in scoring, had a game-high 36 points on 13 field goals (two 3-pointers) and was 8 of 8 from the foul line. She also had 20 rebounds to surpass 1,000 for her career. Murray has pulled down 1,006 boards in her career.
“I am glad that we are growing as a team,” Murray said. “I am scoring less now because I want them to get used to scoring for next year so they don’t depend on me. It is more of a team win. They are going to look for me to handle the ball more and shoot more in college, so I am working on improving on that. I am glad to get my 1,000th career rebound. I am able to use my height to my advantage, and rebounding and playing good defense are just as important as scoring.”
“She (Murray) took over,” Uniontown coach Penny Kezmarsky said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her and what she has accomplished. I have coached her for three years and she makes my job a lot easier.”
Murray had a “slow” start in the first quarter with seven points, as Uniontown (4-8, 6-14) had a 20-19 lead, as the Lady Warriors (6-6, 8-10) stayed in the game by making five 3-pointers, including three from Brooke Markland, but Murray scored six straight to open the second period and 12 in the frame to extended the Lady Raiders’ advantage at halftime to 40-35.
“She (Murray) is very talented and has a lot of size,” Elizabeth Forward coach Krystal Gibbs said.
Uniontown outscored Elizabeth Forward, 13-7, in the third quarter for a 53-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Both scored 16 in the final period.
The Lady Raiders’ Abigail Bellina had 11 points on four field goals and three free throws and teammate Summer Hawk scored six.
Markland scored 25 points on seven field goals, including five 3-pointers, and was 6 of 8 at the foul line. Teammate Anna Resnik added 18 points on six field goals (1 three-pointer) and was 5 of 9 at the line. The Lady Warriors’ Haven Briggs scored nine points on three 3-pointers.
“I have two of my starters out tonight and they did a phenomenal job of playing together,” Gibbs said. “It is good competition for us. We have to win our last two games and we need to make sure that Southmoreland beats Belle Vernon to get in the playoffs, so anything can happen. Not in the position that we want to be in, but we are in the push.”
“We have to do a better job with guarding against the three-point shot,” Kezmarsky said. “That has been probably our No. 1 issue this season.”
Uniontown is 4-5 in its last nine, which is pleasing to Kezmarsky and Murray, but it is bittersweet due to Murray only having two varsity games left.
“It is definitely bittersweet to know that I only have a couple of games left in my high school career,” Murray said.
“I feel like they are coming into stride,” Kezmarsky said. “Are we coming into stride too late in the season? Yes, but they are really starting to realize that they can score, too. That is my No. 1 thing with them. We will have a lot of points to make up for next year with Mya graduating. I am excited about this group of sophomores."
