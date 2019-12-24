Kade Musgrove poured in 35 points as Connellsville gradually pulled away from visiting Derry for a 91-73 non-section boys basketball victory on Monday night.
It was the most points scored by the Falcons in 15 years.
The last time Connellsville topped 90 points was on Feb. 4, 2004, when it defeated visiting Trinity, 103-81, in the regular-season finale. James Hairston helped lift the Nick Bosnic-coached Falcons to the WPIAL Class AAAA championship game that year.
Connellsville (2-3) led 21-15, 45-31 and 67-51 at the breaks against the Trojans (2-5).
Ahmad Hooper also had a hot hand for Connellsville with 29 points and Josh Maher followed with 14.
Aidan Bushey paced Derry with 29 points and Tanner Nicely had 21.
