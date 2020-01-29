Kade Musgrove's 3-pointer dropped through the basket as the buzzer sounded Tuesday night to lift visiting Connellsville to a 75-74 Section 3-AAAAAA victory at Latrobe.
The Falcons (3-5, 7-11) led 17-14 after the first quarter and 34-33 at halftime. The visitors retained the lead after three quarters, 55-50.
The Wildcats (2-6, 5-14) outscored Connellsville in the fourth quarter, 24-20.
Connellsville's Josh Maher returned to action and scored a game-high 32 points. Musgrove scored 15 and Bo Soisson added 14.
Michael Noonan scored 27 points for Latrobe.
(0) comments
