Laurel Highlands golfers needed a win Tuesday to secure a Section 2-AAA playoff berth, and that's just what the Mustangs did with a 215-226 against Connellsville at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Laurel Highlands (7-3) tied for second with Uniontown at 7-3. Connellsville (7-5) finishes section play with a 5-5 record.
Megan Joyce was the low golfer for the Mustangs with 5-over 40. Darren Dunn and Hunter Bosley both shot 43. Nate Schwertfeger finished with 44, and Jaden Ringer closed the scoring with 45. Colin Crawford's 51 was not used.
The Falcons' Ethan Rice was medalist with 4-over 39. Aidan Kosisko finished with 42. Nick Snyder shot 44. Ethan Porreco shot 50, and Cooper Gray and Rylan Keslar both finished with 51.
Beth-Center 211, Charleroi 212 -- The Bulldogs edge the Cougars for a Section 8-AA victory at Chippewa Golf Course.
Chase Malanosky and JJ Paternoster led Beth-Center (2-9, 4-9) with 38. Blake Shashura, Gianna Peterson and Blake Henry all shot 45. Alton Carrigan's 47 was not used.
Nick Summers was medalist for Charleroi (4-6, 6-7) with 36. Elliot Lenhart finished with 42. Will Wagner (43), Mikayla Hammond (47) and Colton Palonder (44) also counted in the final score. Nico Rongus' 47 did not count.
Carmichaels 206, Frazier 228 -- The Mikes remained undefeated with a Section 8-AA victory at Linden Hall Golf Course.
Carmichaels finishes with a 10-0 section record and improves to 12-0 overall.
Rolin Burghy and Mason Lapana both shot 39 for the Mikes. Liam Lohr finished with 41. Dusting Hartings shot 42. Nick Ricco and Dom Colarusso both finished with 47.
Nixen Erdely was medalist for the Commodores (4-5, 6-6) with 38. Noah Usher (41), Jay Thompson (47), Dylan Roebuck (48), and Adam Phillips (54) also counted in the final score. Dylan Keilbach's 59 did not count.
Girls golf
Connellsville 186, Gateway 201 -- The Lady Falcons finished Section 3-AAA play with a victory over the Lady Gators at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Maddy Kinneer was medalist for Connellsville (6-6, 8-6) with 4-over 39. Paiton Ulery, Gabby Miller and Elle Crislip all shot 49. Abby Tikey's 50 was not used.
Boys cross country
Belle Vernon 18, Waynesburg Central 45; Belle Vernon 19, Avella 38; Belle Vernon 15, Washington 50; Avella 20, Waynesburg Central 39 -- Belle Vernon raced past Washington, Avella and host Waynesburg Central in a Section 3-AA meet to remain unbeaten at 9-0.
Waynesburg also lost to Avella but defeated Washington to go 1-2. The Eagles went 2-1 and the Prexies were 0-3.
The Leopards' Luke Henderson was the overall winner with a time of 18:48 and was followed across the finish line by teammate Troy Teagarden (19:57). Belle Vernon's Dylan Holliday (20:24) was sixth, Noah Lehner (20:35) was seventh and Gianni Pesi (21:25) was 11th.
Waynesburg's top runner was Travis Tedrow (20:05) who placed fifth. Also scoring for the Raiders were Kyle Pester (15, 22:34), Nate Fox (18, 23:35), Franklin Thompson (25, 25:51) and JJ Martinez (30, WC) 31:28.
Washington's Ram Karamcheti (20:03) placed third overall. The Eagles' Westley Burchianti (21:05) took seventh and was followed across the finish line by teammates Colton Burchianti (21:22), Ryan Mundorff (21:22) and Glenn Lowe (21:23) to cap off the 10.
Girls cross country
Belle Vernon 15, Avella 50; Belle Vernon 17, Waynesburg Central 41; Belle Vernon 15, Washington 50 -- Belle Vernon ran its record to a perfect 9-0 with wins over Avella, Waynesburg Central and Washington.
The Lady Leopards' Viva Kreis was the overall winner.
