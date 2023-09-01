Austin Koposko fired a 5-over 40 Thursday afternoon in Laurel Highlands’ 210-244 Section 2-AAA road victory against Albert Gallatin at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Hunter Bosley shot 41 and Colin Crawford, Jaden Ringer and Tyler Cook all shot 43 for the Mustangs (4-1, 5-1). Kayden Smith’s 45 did not count.
Caeden Williams and Mikayla Hammond shared team honors for the Colonials (2-3, 2-5) with 58. Hayden Metts and Trenton Clemmer both shot 49, and Tyler Felio finished with 50. Brooke Snyder’s 57 was not used.
Connellsville 217, Ringgold 262 — The Rams’ Dylan Callaway was medalist with 4-over 39 in the Falcons’ Section 2-AAA home victory at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Cooper Gray and Matt Firestone shared team honors for Connellsville (3-2, 5-3) with 7-over 42. Ethan Porreca and Eli Armstrong both shot 44, and Christian Firestone’s 45 closed the scoring. Nicky Farrell’s 47 was not used.
Brice Kowall (43), Evan Anderson (57), James Jaki (64), and Trevor Benson (59) counted in the final score for Ringgold (0-4, 0-5).
Waynesburg Central 185, Bentworth 255 — Chase Phillips fired an even-par 33 to lead the Raiders to a Section 3-AA home victory at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Dom Benamati shot 35, Derek Turcheck had 36, Jarett Tretinik finished with 40, and Aiden Titus closed the scoring with 41. Joe Kirsch’s 43 did not count.
Ross Skerbertz was the low man for the Bearcats (1-5, 1-6) with 39. Blake Reed (50), Sam Wade (42), Craig McDonald (59), and Corbin McMurray (63) also counted in the final score.
Frazier 207, Brownsville 222 — Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman and Frazier’s Nixen Erdely both shot even-par 37 in the Commodores’ non-section home win at Linden Hall Golf Course.
Dylan Keilbach finished with 38 for Frazier (3-5). Aidan Hardy (40), Travis Smith 44), and Eli Cernuska (48) closed out the scoring. Brant Alekson’s 50 did not count.
Matthew Sethman (42), Rylan Johnson (46), Ben Vojacek (47), and Trent Wible (50) counted in the final score for Brownsville (2-3).
Carmichaels 210, Chartiers-Houston 248 — The Mikes remained undefeated with a non-section home win at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Mason Lapana and Dom Colarusso shared medalist honors for Carmichaels (7-0) with 3-over 40. Liam Lohr (44), Dustin Hastings (43), and Patrick Holaren (43) rounded out the scoring. Zach Murphy’s 46 was not used.
Nate Gregory was the low golfer for the Bucs (4-5) with 43.
Elizabeth Forward 189, Seton-La Salle 220 — Mya Morgan carded an even-par 36 to carry the Lady Warriors to a non-section home victory over Seton-La Salle.
Sydney Boyd (42), Alizabeth Leezer (54) and Rylie Brawdy (58) rounded out the scoring for Elizabeth Forward (1-5).
Emily Obara shot 45 for Seton-La Salle.
