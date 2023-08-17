The Laurel Highlands and Uniontown boys golf teams both earned key, early season section victories Wednesday morning at Uniontown Country Club.
The Mustangs gave first-year coach Mike Revak a victory in his first Section 2-AAA match after edging visiting Connellsville, 208-214. The Red Raiders also won a tight match with a 209-213 victory against visiting Belle Vernon in their Section 8-AA opener.
Connellsville (0-1, 2-1) held a slim one-stroke lead after the first foursome finished. The Falcons’ Ethan Porreca (41) and Eli Armstrong (40) combined for 81, while the Mustangs’ Jade Ringer (44) and Colin Crawford (38) shot 82.
Crawford posted the medalist score.
The match turned to Laurel Highlands’ favor in the middle group. The Mustangs’ Austin Koposko shot 39 and Conner Kalich finished with 45 with Kalich’s score thrown out. Connellsville’s Cooper Gray (45) and Christian Firestone (42) counted in the final tally.
Derek Routzahn’s 46 closed the scoring for Connellsville, with Matt Firestone’s 61 not counted.
The Mustangs (1-0, 1-0) closed with Hunter Bosley’s 43 and Tyler Cook’s 44.
The Red Raiders (2-0, 2-0) bookended sub-40 scores for the close victory against the Leopards.
Uniontown’s Logan Voytish, playing at No. 1, was medalist with a 2-over 38. Wade Brugger, at No. 6 man, finished with a 3-over 39.
Belle Vernon (0-1, 0-1) held the early lead, despite Voytish’s medalist round after Rogan Maloney (42) and Seth Tomalski (39) combined for 81. Voytish and Brody Schiffbauer (46) shot 84.
The Red Raiders shaved four strokes off their deficit after Colton Mathias (44) and Greg Fox (42) shot 86, compared to 88 shot by Jordan Mocello (46) and Jack Edwards (42).
Brugger brought the victory home in the last group with his 39. Levi Gilleland’s 48 was not used.
John Bellissimo, the Leopards’ No. 5 man, shot 44 and Lucas Judy’s 55 did not count.
Mount Pleasant 210, Jeannette 332 — The Vikings cruised to a Section 2-AA road victory against the Jayhawks at Greensburg Country Club.
Ryan Karfelt and Colin Hayes shared medalist honors for Mount Pleasant (1-0, 1-0) with 2-over 38. Aydan Gross finished with 41. Cole Surma (44) and Antonio Fleck (49) closed out the scoring. Aiden Johnson’s 55 was not used.
Nate Homan was the low man for Jeannette (0-1, 0-1) with 59.
McGuffey 192, Bentworth 252 — The Highlanders were tough at home on Dogwood Hills Golf Course for a Section 3-AA victory against the visiting Bearcats.
Ross Skerbetz had the low score for Bentworth (0-2, 0-2) with 6-over 41. Wyatt Snyder (54), Blake Reed (52), Trent Wolpink (52), and Sam Wade (53) rounded out the scoring for the Bearcats.
Brody Wagner fired a medalist round of 1-under 34 to lead McGuffey (2-0, 2-0). Logan Crowe (37) and Devan Wilson (38) also broke 40. Joel Sovich (41) and Vaughn Fleishner (42) also counted in the final score.
Carmichaels 198, Brownsville 224 — The Mikes opened Section 3-AA play with a solid team effort against the Falcons at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Liam Lohr and Dom Colarusso both shot 1-over 38 for Carmichaels (1-0, 1-0). Mason Lapana and Dustin Hastings both carded 40, and Patrick Holaren’s 42 closed the scoring. Zachary Murphy’s 45 was not used.
The Falcons’ Daniel Sethman was medalist with a 1-under 36. Matthew Sethman finished with 39. Trent Wible shot 47, and Ben Vojacek and Rylan Johnson both had 51 to close out the scoring for Brownsville (1-1, 1-1). Ava Roland’s 61 did not count.
Charleroi 213, Geibel Catholic 255 — The Gators’ Seth Dolan shot the low round, but the Cougars had the lower team total for a Section 8-AA home victory.
Dolan shot 1-over 37 to lead the Gators (0-1, 0-1). Luke Shumar (58), Aiden Holt (52), Mike Miller (53), and Cru Kazmierczak (55) rounded out the scoring. Olivia Pletcher’s 70 did not count.
Elliot Lenhart and Gage Patterson shared honors for Charleroi (1-1, 1-1) with 3-over 39. Jake Corrin finished with 44, Bryce Large had 45 and Josh Chambers shot 46. Ethan Hartley’s 48 was not used.
