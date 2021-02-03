CONNELLSVILLE -- The non-section meet Tuesday at Connellsville was originally scheduled to be virtual, but was changed to "in person" and the Laurel Highlands boys responded to the competition with a 100-65 victory over the Falcons.
Sophomore Ian Hamilton had a big part in four of the Mustangs' first-place finishes, winning the 200 IM (2:09.95) and 100 freestyle (51.17) in WPIAL Class AA qualifying times.
He was also on the winning 200 medley relay (1:53.65) and 200 freestyle relay (1:38.39), also both WPIAL qualifying swims.
Hamilton entered the week with the fastest time posted in the WPIAL in the 200 freestyle. Hamilton said given the uncertain nature of competitions during the pandemic he's going to give each swim his best shot.
"I want to get my best time. You never know when the season is going to end," said Hamilton.
Hamilton appreciated actually competing against another team, but said swimming against his teammates in a virtual meet provides a good meet.
"I usually swim against Kole (Friel), so virtual is pretty much the same as going against another team," said Hamilton.
Hamilton had a basic approach for the non-section meet, saying, "I just want to qualify in the most events right now."
He hopes to "drop (his times) at the WPIALs. I'd like 1:46 in the 200 freestyle and 53 seconds in the 100 butterfly."
Kole Friel won the 100 butterfly in a qualifying time of 1:00.93, as well as in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.67), and was on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Dean Schiffbauer (200 freestyle, 2:14.01), Collin McManis (diving, 141.56), Connor Locke (500 freestyle, 5:59.16), and James Ainsley (100 backstroke, 1:15.33) also had first-place finishes for the Mustangs.
Connellsville senior Michael Gebe finished third in the 200 IM and second in the 100 butterfly, and swam the anchor leg on the victorious 400 freestyle relay.
Gebe was a sprinter entering the season, but offered his services to coach Christin Stewart to fill in gaps.
"No one else was swimming (the 200 IM), so I stepped up for my coach. I'll swim whatever she needs," explained Gebe. "I give 100 percent every time."
Gebe appreciated swimming against Laurel Highlands, though did admit the atmosphere was a lot different.
"It's not as loud and exciting. I get excited, but not excited," said Gebe. "I think it's exciting. I'm glad we are swimming. It could be a lot worse."
The Falcon's Kasey Stanton won the 50 freestyle in 25.76 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.