Laurel Highlands began the 2021-22 boys basketball season with high expectations and that hasn’t waivered.
The undefeated top-seeded Mustangs begin the WPIAL Class AAAAA playoffs at home tonight against 16th-seeded Woodland Hills.
Two local boys teams — Albert Gallatin and Brownsville — also begin their postseason coming off surprising second-place section finishes. Other area teams in action tonight are another eye-opening team, the Waynesburg Central boys, as well as the Mapletown, Monessen, California and Frazier girls.
Laurel Highlands, the first Fayette County boys team to have a perfect regular season since the 1993 Mustangs, cruised to the Section 1 title and its non-section slate included a 77-35 home win over Woodland Hills on Dec. 29.
The Wolverines (8-14) tied for fourth in Section 3 and enter the playoffs having lost seven of their last eight games.
Coach Rick Hauger’s Mustangs are led by a talented trio of juniors in Rodney Gallagher, Branon Davis and Keondre DeShields.
The only local team besides LH at home tonight are the Monessen girls who are seeded fifth in Class A. Coach Janine Vertacnik’s Lady Greyhounds (11-8), who finished second in Section 2 behind West Greene, play No. 12 Riverview (5-13), the fourth-place team out of Section 3.
Both AG and Brownsville, surpassed preseason expectations with fairly young rosters but received low seeds for second-place teams.
Coach Shea Fleenor’s Colonials (10-11), who placed second behind the Mustangs in Section 1, were slotted 12th in the Class AAAAA field and play at No. 5 Highlands (16-6) which was second in Section 4.
Coach Stewart Davis’s Falcons (12-8), who finished behind Washington in Section 4, were put at No. 10 and are at seventh-seeded Neshannock (17-4) which was second in Section 1.
“It’s frustrating,” Fleenor said in regards to AG’s seed. “We’re a second-place team. I know our section is down except for LH and I didn’t expect us to be seeded five-through-eight which is normally where a second-place team would be, I get that. But they put us at 12 and against what’s considered the best second-place team.
“If you’re going to bump a third-place team above a second-place team, I can see that and I feel like that’s who we should be playing. I don’t disagree with teams from tougher sections moving up but I just think we got treated pretty unfairly to be put that low and matched up with that team.”
Even so, Fleenor thinks his team can compete with Highlands.
“They are really good,” Fleenor said. “They’re going to create some problems. They start a 6-8 sophomore and bring a 6-7 kid off the bench so their size could bother us. But we did play Washington last week which is a pretty big team so that game could help us. Highlands has a very good point guard, too.
“We’re going to have to try to make it an ugly game and not let them get into a rhythm. We do see areas we might be able to take advantage of. If we can get into the fourth quarter in range with a chance to win, the pressure goes on Highlands then. It’s a win-able game but guys are going to have to be ready from the opening tip-off.”
That AG is in the playoffs at all is a positive for a team that lost its top seven players from last year.
“They exceeded my expectations,” Fleenor said. “I thought the guys did a really good job. I knew Jamire Braxton was a really good player but I don’t know that I saw 18 points and eight rebounds a game coming this year. I knew Nick Pegg was a good player and we missed him last year when he went down with an injury. Blake White improved as the season went on.
“It’s across the board, a lot of players stepped up. What I like right now is this stretch of practices we’ve had leading up to this game is probably our best all season. They’ve been focused and working really hard.”
Davis, who was voted as the Section 4 Coach of the Year, felt his Falcons were close to turning the corner after going 4-10 last year.
“The kids had a goal during the summer which was to win the section,” Davis said of his team’s optimistic attitude. “That’s all they talked about. The kids were showing up and working out. Come season time they were eager to get started. They jumped on West Greene that first game (54-17) because they showed a hunger to display what they’d been working on all summer. That was a statement for them, showing how much they want to win this season. They wanted to prove to the community and also to themselves that, hey, we’re a good team.
“This year the boys are winning more, the crowds are there, the community is happy for them, we’re having pep rallies. The pride is coming back to Brownsville basketball. It’s a good feeling and these boys are hungry for more. They’re having fun. It’s a great thing for the community. It’s a great thing for Brownsville.”
While Fleenor and Davis both did stellar coaching jobs this season, so did Steve McIntire at Waynesburg. The Raiders (10-11) were considered a longshot to reach the postseason but fought their way into the Class AAA field by finishing fourth in Section 4.
Waynesburg was seeded 15th and must travel to No. 2 Aliquippa (15-7) which tied for the Section 2 title.
The Mapletown girls were seeded eighth in Class A but will play at a neutral site. Coach Kaitlyn Novak’s Lady Maples (11-9), who were third in Section 2, take on No. 9 St. Joseph (8-13) which placed third in Section 3.
In the Class AA girls bracket, California (13-9) is seeded 11th and travels to No. 6 Burgettstown (17-3). Coach Melanie Greco’s Lady Trojans were third in Section 2 while the Blue Devils were the Section 3 champions.
Also in Class AA, Frazier, coming off a 50-42 playoff win over Carmichaels on Friday, is seeded 16th and travels to No. 1 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. Coach Kenny Johnson’s Lady Commodores (8-14) tied for fourth in Section 2 while OLSH was co-champion of Section 1.
All games begin at 7 p.m. except for the Brownsville boys, who tip off at 8 p.m., and the Mapletown girls, who start at 6 p.m.
