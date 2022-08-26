Laurel Highlands is coming off its greatest football season.
The Mustangs were the first team in program history to begin a season with five consecutive wins, notched their first winning season (8-4) in 25 years and recorded their first ever WPIAL playoff victory by winning at Beaver, 28-27.
Rodney Gallagher led the way by rushing for over 1,000 yards and also passing for over 1,000 yards while also playing outstanding defense. The West Virginia recruit returns for his senior season.
Rich Kolesar is looking for the team to take yet another step up as he enters his fourth year as Mustangs coach.
"It's definitely carried over," Kolesar said of last year's success. "You see the culture change. Our roster size (63) is the biggest it's been in a very long time. The kids are excited. We had a great offseason. Right now at this point in camp we're further ahead than we've ever been."
Gallagher has switched between quarterback and wide receiver in his first three years at LH and will be back at wide receiver this year. He's projected to play slot receiver at WVU.
"That's 100 percent me," Kolesar said of Gallagher's switch. "We decided what was best for our team. Last year we decided what was best for our team was him at quarterback. This year what's best for our team is him playing wide receiver and maybe a little bit of quarterback.
"We talked about it, me and him. West Virginia coaches were all for him playing quarterback or receiver. That was just a team decision of what's best for us to have the best chance to win.
"You don't have other Rodney Gallaghers coming around here. They're a once in a generation talent. His actions on the field are great but his actions off the field are tremendous, too. He's helped us change the culture of our program. You're going to see his impact on this program for years to come."
Gallagher's speed, power and elusiveness make him one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the state.
"He's the most electric that I've seen since I've been here," Kolesar said. "Sometimes he just does Rodney things and it's fun to watch."
Behind center for LH will be either senior C.J. Soltis or junior Johnny Duke.
"We've got two quarterbacks that are ready to go which has made it really nice for us," Kolesar said. "C.J.'s got more game experience. He's a mature kid. He's got a big arm. Johnny, he's a gamer, he's a gunslinger, he's a competitor. They both have good skills and they're both going to bring something to table that's going to help us."
Gallagher likely will see some time at quarterback as well.
"I think you could see a game where we have three different quarterbacks play the position throughout the game," Kolesar said.
Laurel Highlands is more than just Gallagher, Kolesar pointed out.
"We have an incredible group of athletes and we can do just about anything on offense," Kolesar said. "We're going to do whatever it takes to win, whatever matchup gives us the best advantage."
The Mustangs several other talented wide receivers, including senior Keondre DeShields and sophomore Antwan Black, a transfer from Brownsville where he played running back.
"Keondre is special," Kolesar said. "It was his first year playing last year. He has made huge strides. Antwan is electric. He's only a sophomore. We're going to be a difficult team to match up with on the edge. We're going to put pressure on teams that way and hopefully that opens some things up on the inside for us."
Laurel Highlands has a multi-tiered rushing attack.
"Our receivers and our quarterback are part of our run game," Kolesar said. "In the backfield, Tristan Baker, Jaiden Tucker and Parker Hoff have all done a great job. Ben Wilson started some there last year before he got hurt. He's been reping a lot of receiver but we know we can flex him back to the running back. So we have some good depth there.
"It'll be probably a committee approach early in the year and then ride the hot hand."
If the ground game is to succeed it'll need a solid year from the offensive line.
"They're coming together," Kolesar said. "It's been a process. We've got a lot of guys that have different skill sets. It's about finding the right combination. I think every day we get closer to finding the right group there."
The team's top lineman is Cam Bradley.
"He just was voted captain today (along with Gallagher and Wilson by the players). He's a vocal leader and leads by example," Kolesar said. "He's one of our strongest kids. He's definitely going to be our leader up front."
Laurel Highlands' defense improved as the season went on last year.
"Defensively we're pretty young," Kolesar said. "We've got a lot of depth on the defensive line. Our secondary, we say we start three but we have five starters. We've got a lot of guys in the secondary that can play. You'll see a lot of kids play both ways but you'll see a lot of kids platoon both ways."
Stopping the run will be one of LH's main goals.
"I feel like we started to improve a little bit," Kolesar said in looking back at 2021. "As the playoffs came along we made some adjustments defensively.
"We're returning seven starters from that group. We've made some schemes. We've made that a point of emphasis all offseason because we've got to get better at stopping the run."
Bradley is confident the defense will improve in that area.
"Our defense is going to be pretty good this year because I believe we'll be able to stop the run pretty well," Bradley said. "And I think we also have one of the best, if not the best, secondary in the WPIAL."
The Mustangs have worked hard on developing strong special teams also.
"We talk about winning in every aspect of the game and I feel like we have one of the best kickers in the conference and maybe in the entire WPIAL in Harry (Radcliffe)," said Kolesar.
The seven-team Class 4A "Big Eight" conference has been revamped with Belle Vernon and West Mifflin leaving and Connellsville and Latrobe coming in. Holders along with LH are Thomas Jefferson, McKeesport, Trinity and Ringgold. The top four qualify for the playoffs. The Mustangs finished fourth a year ago.
The non-conference schedule includes a home game against Uniontown in Week 0 followed by a trip to Belle Vernon and a home game against Kiski Area.
"We've got a lot of things going in the right direction," Kolesar said. "It's an exciting time to be a Mustang."
