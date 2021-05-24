Laurel Highlands leads a group of 10 local teams who remain alive in the WPIAL baseball and softball playoffs.
The fifth-seeded Mustangs will be one of seven of those squads in action today when they take on No. 4 North Catholic in a 5 p.m. baseball quarterfinal game at Haymaker Park in Murrysville.
LH coach Scott DeBerry speculated on his starting pitcher for his team’s second playoff game after a 5-0 first-round win over Beaver behind starting pitcher Joe Chambers who went 5.2 innings. Nick Kumor, another highly effective pitcher for Laurel Highlands, recorded the final four outs for the save.
“I don’t know yet,” DeBerry said. “We might come back with Joe again if he’s ready to go. If you win you play again Tuesday so either way we have to have two guys do the job Monday and have one of our starters available Tuesday if we would happen to win.”
Also playing quarterfinal baseball games today will be No. 6 Jefferson-Morgan against No. 3 Rochester (2 p.m.) and No. 8 West Greene against No. 1 Eden Christian (4:30 p.m.) in a Class A doubleheader at Peterswood Park.
Like the Mustangs, if the Rockets and Pioneers win they would play in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Third-seeded Carmichaels goes up against No. 2 Shenango in a 2 p.m. Class AA semifinal game at Shaler High School’s Matulevic Field.
Three softball teams playing in the quarterfinals today are No. 3 Frazier against No. 6 Chartiers-Houston in a 1 p.m. Class AA game and No. 7 Yough against No. 2 Beaver in a 3 p.m. Class AAA game in a doubleheader at Peterswood Park, and No. 1 Elizabeth Forward against No. 8 Knoch in a 5 p.m. Class AAA game at Plum.
In semifinal softball action Tuesday, top-seeded West Greene plays No. No. 4 South Side Beaver in a 3 p.m. game at Montour in Class A, and in Class AAA No. 1 Mount Pleasant plays No. Avonworth (4 p.m.) and No. 7 Southmoreland clashes with No. 11 Ellwood City (2 p.m.) in a doubleheader at Penn-Trafford.
