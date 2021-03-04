The Laurel Highlands boys began the defense of their WPIAL Class AAAAA title Wednesday night with a 67-56 first-round victory over visiting Shaler.
The Titans gave the Mustangs a run for their money, though.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Joey Miller and Titans' big man Logan Bernesser pulled the visitors into the lead, 18-14, at the 6:36 mark of the second quarter.
The lead the swayed back and forth for the remainder of the half with the Mustangs' Brandon Davis hitting 1-of-2 free throws with 20 seconds left for a 30-30 halftime score.
The Mustangs played part of the first quarter and some of the second without Rodney Gallagher, who picked up two early fouls. Gallagher finished with 19 points.
"We make sure we set up a good play any time we take Rodney out of the game. We had to make some adjustments," said Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger. "Jayden Pratt gave us a little spark and Caleb Palumbo came alive. Brandon Davis made some plays on defense, in particular."
Davis also provided an offensive spark with 11 points.
The Mustangs emerged from the halftime break with a little more hop in their step and transformed a 32-32 game early in the third quarter to 46-36 score over a three-minute span.
Laurel Highlands outscored the Titans in the third quarter, 24-15, for a 54-45 lead.
"We played really well in spurts, but we were not consistent," said Hauger. "Hopefully, we can iron that out a little bit.
"Early on, we were aggressive on defense and playing really well. Then they scored 13 straight points."
Laurel Highlands received a consistent offensive performance from Keondre DeShields, who finished with a game-high 23 points.
"Keondre came alive and did a good job offensively. He went to the basket well," said Hauger, adding, "We shared the ball very well."
The Mustangs maintained a double-digit lead for most of the fourth quarter, finishing with a 13-11 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Bernesser led the Titans with 21 points, played solid defense and was tough on the boards. Dylan Schlagel, a left-handed threat from 3-point range, finished with 15 points.
"Nick (Egnot) played well against their big boy. Their big guy does a nice job of outletting the ball," praised Hauger.
Those outlet passes led to one of the deficiencies Hauger pointed out about his squad's defensive effort.
"Shaler, for the most part, defended well. Where we didn't defend well was in our transition defense. They were throwing the ball over our defense," noted Hauger.
Another area Hauger was a little concerned with was the Mustangs' lack of accuracy from the foul line.
"We missed more free throws than typical. We were 13-of-20. We're usually a little better," said Hauger. "We did a decent job rebounding, but we can do better."
Hauger didn't think his squad had last year's title on their minds, but said they need to translate what they work on in practice into the game.
"This points out what coaches know, but have a tough time getting the kids to understand. Every game is going to be a dogfight. You have to be ready for the challenge," said Hauger. "But, our energy was good and the effort was good."
Laurel Highlands (13-3) advances to play in the quarterfinals Saturday and will host Penn Hills at noon. The Indians (13-4) defeated South Fayette, 60-27.
"Penn Hills was the No. 1 seed last year and they still have a lot of guys back. They're a solid team," said Hauger. "They'll bring pressure. We have to go to the ball better against the pressure.
"The No. 1 thing is how we handle pressure and come to the ball instead of waiting for the ball to come to them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.