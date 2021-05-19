WASHINGTON — Laurel Highlands needed a spark during the tense early part of Wednesday’s WPIAL baseball playoff game against Beaver.
Nick Kumor was more than happy to provide that.
Kumor blasted a long double to center field to bring in the first run in the bottom of the third inning and the Mustangs went on to defeat the Bobcats, 5-0, in their Class AAAA first-round game at Ross Memorial Park.
“As soon as we got that first run across I think we were ready to roll after that,” Kumor said. “He left a curveball high. I really loaded into that one. I thought it was at least a sac fly.”
Alex McClain followed Kumor’s clutch hit with a two-run single to cap a three-run rally, and LH tacked on insurance runs in the fifth and sixth.
Laurel Highalnds hurlers Joe Chambers and Kumor made the runs stand up, combining on a five-hit shutout.
The fifth-seeded Mustangs (14-4) advance to Monday’s quarterfinals where they will play No. 4 North Catholic, a 7-1 winner over No. 13 Elizabeth Forward, at a site and time to be determined.
Laurel Highlands coach Scott DeBerry took the hard-fought win as a good sign.
“It’s huge,” DeBerry said. “Two years ago in the first round we went into it saying, young team, new team, we need a playoff win. It was a battle that day, too (3-1 over Kiski). They built their momentum off of that. Hopefully, that will happen again.”
That 2019 playoff win propelled the Mustangs on a trek to the WPIAL championship game for the first time in program history.
Chambers worked out of trouble in each of the first three innings, stranding a runner at third base each time. The right-hander went on to pitch 5 1/3 scoreless frames, allowing five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts, to earn the win.
DeBerry walked out to talk to his pitcher during a two-on, two-out situation in the third inning.
“I said you’ve got to be tough right now,” DeBerry said. “It’s easy when there’s nobody on. I think he really battled.”
Chambers induced a fly out on the next pitch to end the threat.
“Joe was able to work out of it. To me that’s a growing point,” DeBerry said. “I thought he did great. There was a lot of pressure because he had to match zeroes for a while. He had runners on just about every inning and he was able to work out of it. That gave us a chance to stabilize at the plate.”
Laurel Highlands finally broke through against Beaver starting and losing pitcher Jack Ray in the bottom of the third.
Braeden McKnight drew a lead-off walk and Kadin Early put down the first of three successful sacrifice bunts in the game by the Mustangs. Ty Sankovich, who had two of LH’s five hits, reached on an infield single, and Kumor followed with his double with Sankovich going to third.
“I think that kind of changed the momentum,” DeBerry said of Kumor’s hit. “They had the momentum early. They had base runners on and threatened. That turned the tide our way.”
McClain then laced a single to right-center field to bring in Sankovich and Kumor for a 3-0 advantage.
“That was a real big hit, too,” DeBerry said. “That gives you a little bit of separation to where if they score a run or two you’re still in control.”
Laurel Highlands made it 4-0 in the fifth when Kumor reached on catcher’s interference — the second such call against Beaver catcher Wyatt Ringer — and stole second and third before racing home on Zack Koffler’s sacrifice bunt.
Chambers was lifted by DeBerry after allowing back-to-back, two-out singles in the sixth. Kumor relieved and walked Ray to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate, but he got Zach Harris to hit a grounder to third baseman McKnight for an inning-ending force out at third.
“We were hoping for five or six out of Joe and that’s what we got,” DeBerry said.
The Mustangs added one more run in a strange sixth inning. Carson Damico was hit by a pitch and Chambers reached base when the Bobcats unsuccessfully tried for a force out at second base on his sacrifice bunt.
Braeden McKnight hit into a force out at third and the umpires ruled McKnight also out on the play when Damico slid in hard at third. The unorthodox double play left Chambers at second with two outs. Early followed with an RBI single to right to cap the scoring.
Kumor pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, striking out the final two batters to earn the save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.