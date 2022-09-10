Laurel Highlands' offense has featured a different star every week so far this football season.
Rodney Gallagher rang up four touchdowns in the Mustangs' season-opening win over Uniontown and Keondre DeShields grab three touchdown passes in last week's loss at Belle Vernon.
This week it was Antwan Black's turn to sparkle.
Black caught a 37-yard touchdown pass and scored on a highlight-reel 57-yard run as Laurel Highlands bounced back with a 37-7 victory over visiting Kiski Area in a non-conference game at Mustang Field on Friday night.
"The kids did a good job of responding to some adversity last week," LH coach Rich Kolesar said. "They had a good week of practice and it's good to get back in the win column."
Gallagher added two touchdown runs and a pair of TD passes and DeShields pulled in six receptions for 62 yards as the Mustangs (2-1) tuned up for next week's Big Seven Conference opener against McKeesport.
Black had seven carries for 85 yards and two receptions for 34 yards.
"Antwan's a special player," LH coach Rich Kolesar said. "Last week Keondre had a big night, tonight Antwan had a big night, the first week Rodney had a big night. It could be anybody in any week.
"They always continue to work to make sure their ready when their number's called."
Black's number was called in the first quarter when he put the Mustangs ahead to stay with his touchdown catch.
The Mustangs' defense got into the act, backing the Cavaliers (0-3) up near their own goal line before a botched snap on a punt went out of the end zone for a safety.
Gallagher's two-yard touchdown run and the second of Harry Radcliffe's five extra-point kicks gave Laurel Highlands a 16-0 lead in the first quarter and it gradually pulled away from there.
Gallagher scored on a 38-yard run in the second quarter as the Mustangs took a 23-0 lead into halftime.
Black's scintillating touchdown run made it 30-0 in the third quarter.
"It was a run play that looked like it was going to lose some yards and Antwan reversed field a couple times and made some people miss," Kolesar said. "It was just a great effort by him to make something out of nothing."
Gallagher capped LH's scoring with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Khaleb Rafail in the fourth quarter.
Kiski avoided the shutout when Deshaun Mcbryde scored on a 22-yard run in the closing minutes.
"I'm really proud of our defense," Kolesar said. "They did a great job. They had a really good night."
Gallagher completed 12 of 18 passes for 178 yards with one interception and ran 14 times for 76 yards.
"Rodney did a great job," Kolesar said. "He was under a lot of pressure but was scrambling and keeping his eyes downfield. He had a good night at quarterback."
Rafail had four receptions for 82 yards.
Laurel Highlands outgained Kiski by 200 yards, 330 to 130.
Kaden Friel and Tristan McCoy led the Mustangs defense with seven and six tackles, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.