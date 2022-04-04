Laurel Highlands was playing only its third baseball game of the season on Monday but still badly needed a win at Ringgold in their quest for a Section 3-AAAA title.
The Mustangs were coming off a season-opening doubleheader loss at West Mifflin last week and coach Brad Yohman didn’t want to see his team fall any further behind in the section race.
“To me this was a huge game,” Yohman said. “I told the kids all that matters is taking care of business with Ringgold today.”
Laurel Highland did just that thanks to the pitching of Joe Chambers and Braeden O’Brien and some clutch hitting by Carson D’Amico.
Chambers and O’Brien combined on a three-hit shutout and D’Amico delivered a pair of two-out, run-scoring singles in the Mustangs’ 3-0 victory.
“We’re excited to get our first win under our belts, especially being able to bounce back after losing the first two,” said Yohman who is in his first year as LH coach. “Every section game matters.”
Chambers pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and three walks with nine strikeouts to earn the win. O’Brien notched the save by recording the final five outs with no hits or walks and one strikeout.
“I thought the pitching was outstanding with Joe and Braeden,” Yohman said. “They both did a great job to give us a chance to win.”
Laurel Highlands (1-2, 1-2) got the only run it would need when D’Amico singled in CJ Gesk in the top of the third inning against starting and losing pitcher Lorenzo Glasser.
Glasser pitched into the seventh when he was knocked out as LH put up two insurance runs. He gave up two earned runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Glasser also doubled.
Pinch-hitter Tristan McCoy singled to lead off the Mustang seventh with Braeden McKnight coming in to pinch run. Frank Kula followed with an RBI double to make it 2-0. Kula scored on D’Amico’s two-out hit to cap the scoring.
“Carson’s a senior, he’s our two hitter,” Yohman said. “Both at bats he worked and battled and squared up two balls to drive in two runs for us in big spots.”
The Rams fall to 0-1 in the section and 1-2 overall.
High school softball
Carmichaels 9, Washington 2 — Ali Jacobs drove in three runs with a double and a single as Carmichaels rode a big third-inning to a Section 3-AA victory over host Washington.
Winning pitcher Allie Miller struggled with her control, walking seven, but allowed just two runs on five hits with six strikeouts in going the distance for the Lady Mikes (2-0, 4-1).
Miller got all the support she would need in the third inning when Carmichaels exploded for seven runs against losing pitcher Mackenzie Patterson.
Karissa Rohrer doubled and singled, Sophia Zalar had two hits, an RBI and two runs and Grace Brown contributed two RBIs, a hit and a run for the Lady Mikes.
Carmichaels also got two hits from Kendall Ellsworth, a double from Kaitlyn Waggett and a single and RBI from Grace Plavi.
Amari Oakley had two hits, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning, for the Lady Prexies (0-2, 0-3).
Frazier 11, Charleroi 2 — Tori Washinski and Jensyn Hartman both homered and drove in two runs as the Lady Commodores cruised past host Charleroi in a Section 3-AA game.
Hartman had two hits and two runs and Washinski also had two runs. Delaney Warnick also had two RBIs with a double and a single and scored twice for Frazier (2-0, 3-0), which also got a hit, RBI and two runs from Maria Felsher.
Winning pitcher Nicole Palmer allowed two unearned runs on five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.
McKenna DeUnger drove in one run for the Lady Cougars (0-1, 0-3) and Riley Jones tripled and scored a run.
Sofia Celaschi took the loss.
West Mifflin 6, Yough 5 — The Lady Titans rallied from a 5-1 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the seventh and one in the eighth to stun the visiting Lady Cougars in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Addie Hilligsberg had a home run and two RBIs and Aurora Rosso doubled and also knocked in two runs for West Mifflin (2-0, 3-2) which also got three hits from Jaslyn Guenther.
Winning pitcher Emily Buchleitner pitched all eight innings, allowing six hits and no walks with four strikeouts and also doubled.
McKenzie Pritts had three hits and an RBI for Yough (1-1, 3-1) which also got a hit and an RBI from Adoria Waldier and an RBI from Kadee Roebuck.
Losing pitcher Emma Augustine gave up five earned runs on nine hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts.
