The Laurel Highlands boys came flying out of the blocks Thursday night for a convincing 123-43 Section 4-AA victory over visiting Freeport in what might be the Mustangs' last live home meet of the season.
Ian Hamilton, Kole Friel, Connor Locke and Dean Schiffbauer opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:50.49, and Collin McManis, John Wensing, Kaden Friel and James Ainsley closed the opening meet with a first-place finish in 4:35.42.
The Mustangs won a lot of races in between, as well.
Kole Friel and Ian Hamilton battled in the 200 IM with Friel edging Hamilton by the slightest of margins, .01 seconds, with a winning time of 2:05.74. Both swimmers hit the recently released WPIAL qualifying time.
Friel came back to win the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.30 seconds.
Friel is one of the veteran swimmers on the relatively young Mustangs roster.
"I feel like the old man," said Friel.
Friel said he set out what he wanted to do in the opening meet.
"I wanted to get a qualifying time in the 200 IM and to get the points for the team in the 100 butterfly," said Friel.
Practices and meets have already been disrupted because of the coronavirus, and the pandemic is setting the stage for an uncertain future. But, Friel said he's not anxious about getting the job done.
"I don't feel any pressure for this," explained Friel. "I've been training with the club team at Fox Chapel over the summer, and went to Mylan (Park in Morgantown when practice was shut down). I did a lot of maintenance. To get into a pool by yourself and get the times you want, isn't going to happen."
Friel is approaching this season as he has others.
"I want to be my fastest in mid-February. If I'm not ready then, I won't be ready for the WPIALs," said Friel.
Hamilton won a second individual event when he touched the wall in 58.94 seconds for a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke. The sophomore missed the WPIAL standard by 1.94 seconds.
The Mustangs' Joe Holp not only won the diving competition, but did so with a WPIAL-qualifying 161.70 points.
Schiffbauer (200 freestyle, 2:19.35), the 200 freestyle relay (Locke, Schiffbauer, Hamilton, Friel), and Locke (100 breaststroke, 1:16.03) also had first-place finishes.
