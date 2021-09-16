The Laurel Highlands boys soccer team christened the new field at Mustang Stadium Wednesday night with a 7-2 win over visiting Ringgold in Section 3-AAA action.
Harry Radcliffe netted the first goal of the match for the Mustangs (3-1-0, 4-1-0) on a free kick at 35:47.
Manny Olivares doubled the lead at 26:30 from a Nico Johns pass. Johns then scored at 9:41 with Joey Lemansky assisting.
Zach Whaley scored at 6:18 for the Rams (1-3-0, 1-3-0).
Radcliffe scored his second goal of the night on a penalty kick at 33:16 of the second half.
Ringgold's Aidan Fausnaught matched the goal at 9:54, but Radcliffe responded with his third goal of the night, with Johns assisting, at 7:29.
Johns scored his second goal of the match at 4:04 and Kortney Weston beat the goalie at 1:45 to close the scoring. Tim Lacek assisted on both goals.
Luke Simpson made one save in the victory.
Charleroi 5, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Eben McIntire scored the first four goals for the Cougars in a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Raiders.
Ty Patterson assisted on McIntire's two goals in the first half. McIntire then scored the first two goals of the second half.
Dom Yocolano also scored for Charleroi (4-0-0, 4-0-0).
Waynesburg slips to 1-2-0 in the section and 1-5-0 overall.
Yough 6, Brownsville 2 -- The Cougars scored three goals in each half for a Section 3-AA road win at Brownsville.
Cedric Harrison scored from a Dustin Lindeman pass at 21:26 of the first half for the Falcons (0-3-0, 0-5-1). Lindeman scored on a penalty kick at 33:36 of the second half.
Yough improves to 3-1-0.
Brentwood 10, California 0 -- The Trojans were shut out on the road in Section 4-A play.
California goes to 1-3-0 in the section. The Spartans improve to 2-1-0.
Boys golf
Frazier 207, Beth-Center 263 -- The Commodores were led by Nixon Erdely's 1-over 38 for a Section 8-AA win over the visiting Bulldogs at Linden Hall Golf Course.
Noah Usher (47), Jay Thompson (45), Dylan Roebuck (43), and Adam Phillips (45) also had scoring rounds for Frazier (4-1, 5-2).
Gianna Peterson was the low golfer for Beth-Center (1-5, 3-6) with 50. Chase Malanosky (53), Gavin Durkin (56), Alton Carrigan (51), and Luke Amon (52) rounded out the scoring for the visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.