Joey Lemansky had a goal and two assists and Laurel Highlands broke open a close game with three second-half goals to beat host Greensburg Salem, 5-1, in a Section 3-AAA boys soccer match Thursday night.
The win clinches at least a share of fourth place and a playoff spot for the ninth time in the past 10 years for coach Jerry Rogers' Mustangs (5-5, 5-5).
Laurel Highlands took a 2-0 lead on goals by Nico Johns, assisted by Lemansky, and Harry Radcliffe. The Lions' Wyatt Ramer scored with 6:45 left in the first half to make it 2-1 at intermission.
The Mustangs pulled away in the second half. Ian Hamilton scored on an assist from Lemansky with 29:06 left, Lemansky put in a goal on an assist from Carson Seamon with 19:33 remaining and Johns notched his second goal with 7:09 left on an assist by Radcliffe.
LH out-shot the Lions (1-8, 2-8) 12-3. Zach Layton made two saves in recording the win for the Mustangs.
