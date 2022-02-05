Brandon Davis and Keondre DeShields both topped 20 points and unbeaten Laurel Highlands clinched the Section 1-AAAAA title with a 78-49 victory over visiting Albert Gallatin in boys basketball action Friday night.
The Mustangs improve to 8-0 in the section and 18-0 overall. The Colonials remain in second place at 5-3 in the section and 8-8 overall.
Davis finished with a game-high 25 points with DeShields adding 21. Rodney Gallagher contributed 18 points to the victory.
Laurel Highlands extended its section winning streak to 18 games. The Mustangs' last section loss came at Greensburg Salem on Feb. 4, 2020.
Albert Gallatin led 16-13 after the first quarter, but the home team roared back with a 32-14 advantage in the second quarter for a 45-30 halftime lead.
The Mustangs' lead grew to 65-44 after three quarters.
Nick Pegg led Albert Gallatin with 13 points. Blake White finished with 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.