WASHINGTON — Laurel Highlands has been used to being without head coach Scott DeBerry this postseason due to health problems but it had to play Tuesday’s WPIAL Class AAAA third-place consolation game without arguably its best player as well.
Senior pitcher-shortstop and No. 3 hitter Nick Kumor was forced to miss the game because of a strained groin.
Still the fifth-seeded Mustangs battled against third-seeded Blackhawk and built a 2-0 lead only to watch the Cougars come back take a walk-off 3-2 win on a bases-loaded hit batter in the bottom of the seventh.
The win puts coach Joe Basile’s Cougars (16-5) into the PIAA tournament while the Mustangs’ season comes to a close.
Laurel Highlands assistant coach Mike Smith, who was the acting head coach in DeBerry’s absence, expressed gratitude to his players following the game.
“I thanked them for battling,” Smith said. “I told them they didn’t have their head coach and they didn’t have Nick today and they overcame all that and still put ourselves in position to win.
“There were some plays we’d like to have back but they never gave up. I told them I was appreciative of them.”
Joe Chambers gave LH another solid performance on the mound, going 6.1 innings before hitting the pitch-count limit in the seventh inning. He allowed three unearned runs on four hits with two walks, a hit batter and six strikeouts in taking the tough loss.
“I was very confident Joe would give us a great effort,” Smith said. “The kid has heart. He’s got grit. He gives us everything he has.”
The game was tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh when Blackhawk’s Josh Reed drew a lead-off walk. He went to third when Ryan McClymonds’ sacrifice bunt resulted in an error, putting runners on second and third. Chambers got a strikeout but then was relieved by Ty Sankovich. Luke Price was intentionally walked and Anthony Malagise was hit by a pitch to force in the winning run.
“Ty usually throws strikes and that’s what we were looking for there,” Smith said. “He may have been trying a little too hard but that’s a tough situation to put him into.”
The Mustangs (15-6) broke a scoreless tie with two runs off of Blackhawk starting pitcher Alex Tomsic in the fourth.
Sankovich and Alex McClain started the rally with walks and both scored when Zack Koffler’s two-strike sacrifice bunt was thrown away for an error.
Blackhawk tied it with two runs in the fifth.
Austin Thellman singled and went to second on Reed’s sacrifice bunt. McClymonds reached on a bunt single and took second on a wild pitch. Chambers struck out Jones and he and the Mustangs thought they had a called third strike on Price to end the inning but the pitch was called a ball.
Price did strike out on the next pitch but reached first when the ball eluded catcher McClaiin. Malagise then hit a grounder that resulted in an error allowing two runs to score.
Smith admitted the non-call on the strikeout was a big play but refused to blame the loss on it.
“It was huge but those things are going to even out,” Smith said. “Obviously, from my angle I thought it was a strike.”
Tomsic hit the pitch-count limit after recording the first two outs in the top of the seventh and was relieved by Talon Mihalinac who got an inning-ending strikeout and wound up being credited with the win.
Tomsic gave up the two unearned runs on two hits with four walks, a hit batter and three strikeouts.
Kadin Early and Braeden O’Brien both doubled for the Mustangs’ only two hits.
Laurel Highlands was hurt on the base paths where it had four runners either picked off first or caught stealing.
“We made some blunders on the bases and we gave them some extra outs,” said Smith, who lauded the team on its overall season.
“We wanted to get to the playoffs and make a run and we did just that,” Smith said. “Obviously you want to win the whole thing. It didn’t happen for us this year.
“But I know we’ll be back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.