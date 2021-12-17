Laurel Highlands scored 63 points in the first half Thursday night and rolled to an 88-25 non-section victory over visiting Greensburg Salem.
The Mustangs (3-0) led 24-6 after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 63-18 at halftime.
Brandon Davis and Keondre DeShields shared game-scoring honors for Laurel Highlands with 21 points apiece. Jayden Pratt finished with 13 points and Blaise Krizner added 11.
The Golden Lions slip to 0-4.
Albert Gallatin 64, Waynesburg Central 31 -- The Colonials built a 37-17 halftime lead and then cruised to a non-section victory at Waynesburg Central.
The Colonials (2-2) led 55-23 after the third quarter.
Jamire Braxton led Albert Gallatin with 15 points. Caleb Matzus-Chapman added 12.
Chase Henkins paced the Raiders (0-4) with 11 points. Jacob Mason finished with 10 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 75, West Greene 25 -- The Rockets rolled to a non-section road victory over the Pioneers.
Jefferson-Morgan (3-1) led 19-5, 35-15 and 59-20 at the quarter breaks.
Colt Fowler led the Rockets with 20 points. Tajhere Jacobs (14) and Troy Wright (12) also scored in double figures.
Jeannette 64, California 22 -- Nasheed Thompson scored a game-high 24 points to lead the visiting Jayhawks to a non-section victory.
Anton Good added 12 points for Jeannette (1-0).
Cory Frick and Hunter Assad both scored eight points for the Trojans (1-3).
Trinity 65, Brownsville 39 -- The Hillers led throughout the game for a non-section victory over the visiting Falcons.
Trinity (2-2) led 12-5, 28-21 and 47-31 at the quarter breaks.
Harlan Davis scored nine points for Brownsville (2-1).
Connor Roberts paced Trinity with a game-high 16 points. Owen Wayman added 12.
Girls basketball
Thomas Jefferson 51, Connellsville 21 -- The Lady Jaguars built a 16-point lead in the first quarter and cruised to a road victory over the Lady Falcons in the Section 3-AAAAA opener.
Thomas Jefferson (1-0, 1-4), led 19-3, 32-13 and 43-8 at the quarter breaks.
Madison Kinneer and Hillary Claycomb both scored six points for Connellsville (0-1, 0-4).
Graci Fairman paced the Lady Jaguars with 25 points. Gabby Breisinger added 14 points.
Albert Gallatin 71, Laurel Highlands 37 -- The Lady Colonials got off to a solid start in Section 3-AAAAA play with a win over visiting Laurel Highlands.
Albert Gallatin (1-0, 2-1) led 44-22 at halftime and then put the game away with a 21-4 advantage in the third quarter.
Gianna Michaux led Albert Gallatin with a game-high 23 points. Mya Glisan scored 15 and Elizabeth Murtha added 10.
Aareanna Griffith scored 22 points for Laurel Highlands (0-1, 0-5). Essence Davis finished with 10.
Belle Vernon 54, Mount Pleasant 44 -- The Lady Leopards held off a fourth-quarter rally to beat the visiting Lady Vikings in the Section 3-AAAA opener.
Belle Vernon (1-0, 3-1) led 14-12 after the first quarter and 30-22 at halftime. The home team extended its lead to 44-31 after three quarters.
Mount Pleasant (0-1, 1-2) outscored Belle Vernon in the fourth quarter, 13-10.
Jenna Dawson and Kenzi Seliga paced the Lady Leopards with nine points apiece. Tessa Rodriguez had a solid game with 11 assists, 10 rebounds, four steals and seven points.
Mount Pleasant's Tiffany Zelmore scored a game-high 22 points.
Yough 37, Ligonier Valley 20 -- The Lady Cougars returned home with a Section 3-AAAA victory.
Yough (1-0, 1-3) led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and 15-5 at halftime. The lead grew to 27-12 after three quarters.
Laney Gerdich scored a game-high 14 points for the Lady Cougars. Makayla Dixon finished with 10 points.
Haley Boyd paced the Lady Rams (0-1, 0-3) with 13 points.
Brownsville 39, Washington 37 -- The Lady Falcons overcame poor foul shooting down the stretch and held on for a Section 2-AAA victory over the visiting Prexies.
Brownsville (1-0, 3-1) led 22-21 at halftime and maintained the slim one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The home team won the fourth quarter, 9-8.
The Lady Falcons were just 1-of-9 from the foul line in the final eight minutes.
Emma Seto paced Brownsville with a game-high 18 points. Zhariah Reed added 15 points.
Marena Malone led Washington (0-1, 0-3) with 10 points.
Waynesburg Central 49, Bentworth 15 -- The Lady Raiders cruised to a Section 2-AAA victory at Bentworth.
Waynesburg (1-0, 4-1) pulled away with a 26-2 second quarter for a 40-8 lead at halftime.
Clara Paige Miller scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Raiders. Nina Sarra added 13 points.
Laura Vittone and Grace Skerbetz both finished with four points for the Lady Bearcats (0-1, 1-3).
Monessen 45, Chartiers-Houston 37 -- The Lady Greyhounds led by seven at halftime, 23-16, and played the visiting Lady Bucs even over the final 16 minutes for a non-section victory.
Monessen (2-1) held a slim 22-21 advantage in the second half.
Mercedes Majors paced the Lady Greyhounds with 23 points. Kayla Brose and Emily Nicole both scored 11 for Chartiers-Houston (3-1).
Burgettstown 56, California 30 -- The Lady Trojans dropped a non-section game on the road to the Lady Blue Devils.
Rakiyah Porter led California (3-1) with 15 points. Jill Frazier scored a game-high 19 points for Burgettstown (4-0).
Mapletown 45, Beth-Center 20 -- The Lady Maples pulled away in the second quarter on their way to a non-section win over the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
Mapletown (1-3) extended its lead to 24-5 at halftime after outscoring Beth-Center in the second quarter, 17-1.
Taylor Dusenberry had a solid game for the Lady Maples with 22 points, eight steals and eight rebounds. Krista Wilson had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Isabella Garnek pulled down eight rebounds.
Julie Ogrodowski led Beth-Center (0-3) with 12 points.
Hockey
Neshannock 8, Elizabeth Forward 1 -- The Lancers scored six goals in the first period on their way to a PIHL D2 Division road victory.
Emilio Valentine finished with a hat trick and two assists to lead Neshannock (3-4-0-2-0). Davey Cochenour III scored two goals and added two assists. Marcello Cerasi, Brian McConahy and Tommy Malvar all scored one goal.
Sean Weber, with Chase Glunt and Matthew Karpuszka assisting, scored the Warriors' lone goal in the second perio.
Logan Brewer and Riley Wright shared goaltending duties for Elizabeth Forward (4-4-0-1-0), both allowing four goals. Brewer made eight saves and Wright stopped 10 shots.
Neshannock's Riley Mastowski had 26 saves in the win.
