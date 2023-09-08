Jaden Ringer and Hunter Bosley shared medalist honors to lead Laurel Highlands to a 206-256 Section 2-AAA home victory at Uniontown Country Club against McKeesport.
Ringer and Bosley both shot 2-over 38 for the Mustangs (5-2, 8-3).
Austin Kososko shot 41, Colin Crawford carded 44, and Tyler Cook and Kayden Smith both finished with 45.
Dylan Callaway was the low golfer for the Rams (0-6, 0-7) with 39. Brice Kowall shot 49 and Evan Anderson finished with 52.
Connellsville 204, McKeesport 295 — The Falcons’ Ethan Porreca fired 2-over 38 on Butlers Golf Course’s Lakeside Course for a Section 2-AAA road victory.
Derek Routzahn shot 40 for Connellsville (5-2, 7-4). Cooper Gray, Eli Armstrong and Christian Firestone all finished with 42. Hunter Konieczny’s 46 was not used.
Jayden Cottom was the low golfer for the Tigers (0-7, 0-7) with 53.
Trinity 210, Albert Gallatin 263 — The Hillers remained undefeated in Section 2-AAA play with a victory over the visiting Colonials at Lone Pine Country Club.
Caeden Williams had the low round for Albert Gallatin (3-4, 3-6) with 46. Trent Clemmer (54), Hayden Metts (50), Mikayla Hammond (50), and Tyler Felio (63) rounded out the scoring.
Brock Carrigan had medalist honors for Trinity (7-0, 7-2) with 39.
Uniontown 199, Frazier 216; Uniontown 199, Yough 291; Frazier 216, Yough 291 — The Red Raiders posted four scores under 40 for a pair of Section 8-AA victories at Uniontown Country Club.
Logan Voytish fired a 2-over 38 to lead the way for Uniontown (9-1, 11-2). Wade Brugger, Colton Mathias and Levi Gilleland all shot 39. Greg Fox closed the scoring with 44. John VanSickle’s 46 was not used.
The Commodores picked up a split behind Nixen Erdely’s round of even-par 36. Dylan Keilbach finished with 39. Eli Cernuska (43), Travis Smith (52), and Aden Hardy (47) closed out the scoring.
Caden Doren was the low man for the Cougars with 54.
Jefferson-Morgan 243, Bentworth 261 — Brock Bayles fired a 3-over 39 to lead the Rockets to a Section 3-AA home victory at Greene County Country Club.
Urijah Teasdale shot 41 for Jefferson-Morgan (4-5, 5-5). Clay Wilson (45), Brendan Wood (56), and Brayden Ellsworth (62) rounded out the scoring for the home team.
Ross Skerbetz (44), Blake Reed (53), Wyatt Snyder (59), Sam Wade (53), and Trent Wolpink (52) scored for the Bearcats (1-7, 2-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.