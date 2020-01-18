The Laurel Highlands boys kept up their winning ways Friday night as the undefeated Mustangs downed visiting Derry, 96-74, in Section 4-AA action.
The Mustangs improve to 3-0 in the section and 7-0 overall.
Laurel Highlands added another win with a fistful of WPIAL Class AA qualifying marks, including a Dean Schiffbauer’s lead-off leg of the 200 freestyle relay. Schiffbauer covered the opening leg in 24.02 seconds.
The sophomore won the 100 freestyle in 54.29 seconds and finished second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:02.71. Schiffbauer swam the second leg of the victorious 400 freestyle relay.
“I dropped times in everything and I qualified in the 50 free (on his leg of the 200 freestyle relay),” Schiffbauer said of his meet.
Schiffbauer participated in the WPIAL finals last year on a couple relays and advanced to the state meet in a relay. But, he wants to participate on his own this winter.
“I’m definitely closer in the 100 freestyle. I’m just a second or two off,” said Schiffbauer. “There’s a few things I could fix to get there. If I would’ve done things perfect, I would’ve got there tonight.
“I just swim the best I can and hope for the best. I just like to qualify in everything. That’s my goal.”
The Mustangs’ Andy VanVerth easily hit the qualifying standard when he won the 100 butterfly in 58.30 seconds. He joined Ian Hamilton, Schiffbauer and Kole Friel to win the 200 freestyle relay in a qualifying time of 1:38.42. The senior also finished second in the 100 backstroke and was on the Mustangs’ second 400 freestyle relay that placed third.
VanVerth really wanted to meet the qualifying mark in the butterfly.
“(Hitting the qualifying time) is pushing me to do it in the butterfly tonight. That’s why I’m wearing the speed suit,” commented VanVerth of his suit.
Though VanVerth met the standard, he understands where he can make up time to go faster.
“The turns. My turns are rough,” explained VanVerth. “The coaches told me the first 50 should be my hardest and then swim the best I can.”
Joe Chisler, Connor Locke, Collin McManis and John Wensing opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 2:12.18.
Ian Hamilton won the 200 IM in a qualifying time of 2:10.09 and finished second in the 500 freestyle, but met the WPIAL time standard.
He also qualified in the 100 freestyle based on his opening leg time of 53.69 seconds in the 400 freestyle relay. The quartet of Hamilton, Schiffbauer, Locke and Friel won in qualifying time of 3:42.70.
Locke won the 50 freestyle in 25.46 seconds. Chisler placed third in diving, but scored a qualifying point total of 175.25. Friel powered his way to first place in the 500 freestyle in a qualifying time of 5:05.39 and touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke with a qualifying time of 1:05.20.
