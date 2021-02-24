Laurel Highlands and Belle Vernon both played for WPIAL boys basketball championships a year ago and the Mustangs and Leopards are the area's highest seeded teams this season as the WPIAL revealed its playoff pairings on Tuesday.
The Class 5A defending champion Mustangs were given a No. 3 seed and open the playoffs at home, 6 p.m. on March 3 against either No 19 Ringgold or No. 14 Shaler, who meet noon Saturday at Shaler.
"I figured it would be anywhere from three to five for us," said LH coach Rick Hauger, who didn't want to look ahead to possible upcoming match-ups with No. 6 Penn Hills or No. 2 New Castle. "My only concern right now will be Shaler and Ringgold."
Laurel Highlands lost three players who started for them in last year's playoffs but return 2020 hero Rodney Gallagher as well as Nick Egnot. Starters Brandon Davis and Keondre DeShields were not on the team a year ago and Caleb Palumbo was ineligible due to a transfer ruling.
"We have played a pretty tough schedule though, and these guys battle and they seem like they play pretty well against good competition," said Hauger, who also is pleased to be playing at home. "We're happy about that, no question about it. I've ridden a lot of yellow buses in my time and I'm always happy when we can avoid that."
The Leopards, who fell to Highlands in the 2020 final, were placed at No. 1 in Class 4A and host the winner between No. 16 Blackhawk and No. 17 Freeport, 6 p.m. on March 4.
Albert Gallatin and Frazier, on the other hand, didn't seem to get much respect from the committee.
The Colonials, who are second in Section 1 behind LH, were seeded ninth in 5A and sent on the road at No. 8 Gateway, a fourth-place team, for a first-round game, 6 p.m. on March 3.
Albert Gallatin coach Shea Fleenor felt the committee completely ignored his team's thrilling overtime victory at Hempfield (No. 3 seed in Class 6A) on Monday night.
"I don't know why we're playing Gateway at their place," Fleenor said. "There's no way they took last night's game into account. Hempfield still stayed at No. 3 and we obviously didn't get any kind of boost from it, and that's a shame. It's frustrating. I was hoping we could get a home game for our community.
"You can bet we're going to use this for motivation, not being respected. Really, going on the road doesn't bother us. We've scheduled several tough away games this year so we're used to it. We've played in that gym before with Gateway being in our section the previous two years."
Fleenor also can draw a parallel with the 2007 AG team that reached the WPIAL final.
"I'm a karma kind of superstitious guy," Fleenor said. "We finished second in the section. They finished second in the section. We're a nine seed. They were a nine."
That Colonials team knocked off No. 1 Moon in the quarterfinals. The 2021 AG squad would face No. 1 Chartiers Valley in the quarterfinals if it can get past the Gators.
"Me and my assistant coach have already discussed that," Fleenor said with a chuckle, referring to Jake Magerko, who was a key member of the 2007 team.
The Commodores were seeded No. 6 despite being one of the four section champions in Class 2A and host either No. 11 Fort Cherry or No. 22 Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m. on March 3. The Rangers handed Frazier one of its three losses.
Uniontown was seeded 14th in 4A and hosts No. 19 Beaver, 6 p.m. on March 1. The winner of that game plays No. 3 Montour, on March 4.
Carmichaels was slotted at No. 15 in 2A and travels to Serra Catholic, noon on Saturday, with the winner facing No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m. on March 3.
Joining the Leopards and Red Raiders in the 4A bracket are No. 7 Elizabeth Forward (vs. No. 10 Deer Lakes, 6 p.m. March 4), No 12 Mount Pleasant (vs. No. 21 Hopewell, 6 p.m. March 1), No. 18 Yough (at Knoch, 6 p.m. March 1) and No. 20 Southmoreland (at Derry, 6 p.m. March 1).
Four local teams will compete in Class 3A and play on March 1. No. 10 Charleroi hosts No. 23 Steel Valley, No. 16 Brownsville hosts No. 17 Ligonier Valley, No. 19 Beth-Center plays No. 14 Apollo Ridge at Charleroi, and No. 20 Waynesburg Central hosts No. 13 New Brighton. Each tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. except the Cougars' game, which is part of a doubleheader with B-C and begins at 8 p.m.
"I think it'll be a good game," Brownsville coach Stewart Davis said of his game against Ligonier Valley. "They're coming out of a good conference and played a tough schedule, but I think we match-up well.
"Our kids are super-excited to be in the playoffs and to have the opportunity to play at home."
Joining Frazier and the Mikes in 2A are No. 9 Monessen (at No. 8 Shenango, 6 pm. March 3), No 17 California (at No. 16 Chartiers-Houston, 2 p.m. Saturday) and No. 20 Jefferson-Morgan (vs. No. 13 Winchester Thurston at Peters Township, noon Saturday).
Three area teams will compete in Class 1A and play 6 p.m. on March 2. No. 7 Geibel Catholic hosts No. 10 Western Beaver, No 11 Mapletown is at No. 6 Leechburg and No 15 West Greene travels to No. 2 Rochester.
