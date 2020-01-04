Rodney Gallagher hit a couple free throws in the waning seconds to secure Laurel Highlands' 53-51 non-section win Saturday afternoon over visiting Connellsville.
The Mustangs (6-4) led 13-12 after the first quarter and 25-23 at halftime. The Falcons (5-5) sliced a point off their deficit to trail 40-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
Gallagher finished with 15 points.
Connellsville's Josh Maher scored a game-high 21 points. Kade Musgrove added 10.
