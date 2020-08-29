BULLSKIN TWP. — Threatening skies early Friday afternoon eventually gave way to heavy thunderstorms, leading to the Section 2-AAA opening match between Laurel Highlands and Connellsville at Pleasant Valley Golf Club to be postponed.
The lead group of the Mustangs’ Megan Joyce and Colin Crawford and the Falcons’ Zak Koslosky and Gage Goodwin was preparing to hit off the eighth tee when the clubhouse siren alerted golfers to leave the course.
The first foursome will be on the eighth tee with the final two foursomes — Nate Schwertfeger and Darren Dunn of LH, and Ethan Rice and Nick Snyder of Connellsville, and the Mustangs’ Hunter Bosley and Garrett Bazylak, and the Falcons’ Aidan Kosisko and Jake Pirl — to follow on the eighth and seventh tees when play resumes on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 2:30 p.m.
Though only a junior, Joyce is the veteran presence on the youthful Laurel Highlands squad. She was sitting at 3-over after seven holes when play was halted.
She has goals set for her third season of high school golf.
“I just want to play well,” said Joyce. “It would be nice to break under 40 in all of these matches. It would be nice to be in the 30s.
“Making it to states is a goal. I’ve made WPIAL both years, but not the states.”
Joyce added with a smile, “And, (the WPIAL final) is at Oakmont this year.”
“We have a pretty young team,” continued Joyce. “We have six freshmen. I try not to put too much pressure on myself and just try to help all these new, incoming people.
“Definitely, we want to win.”
Joyce, despite the weather conditions, was just happy to be golfing.
“With all the COVID going on, it’s nice to be out here,” said Joyce.
Laurel Highlands golf coach Louis Gonzalez acknowledged his squad is young and the season, as short as it is, will be a learning experience.
“The biggest thing is how these freshmen will acclimate themselves to team golf. The main focus today was to prepare them in the etiquette of golf,” explained Gonzalez. “With the exception of Megan, it’s pretty wide open for the other five spots. We couldn’t field a team last year. Now. we have the (good) problem of having too many.”
Gonzalez, too, has goals for his Mustangs and joined Joyce about the opportunity to play in the face of pandemic restrictions.
“The goal is to be better than last year. We won one match late in the season last year,” said Gonzalez. “They’re so awesome. I’m so excited to be out here to play. I’m glad the members of the PIAA and WPIAL talked it out, and let these young men and women participate in sports. It’s important for their socialization.”
Connellsville coach Brent Rockwell uneasily watched the skies as he talked about his veteran Falcon squad, especially playing at Pleasant Valley in a 10-game section schedule.
“Our first match, first section match, and it’s against a team that is never an easy team in our section. Absolutely, we have to win most of our home matches. If you (win at home), you have a shot,” said Rockwell. “Basically, it’s like the baseball season. If you come out hot, you’re okay. If not, there’s not enough time to catch up.”
Rockwell said his squad still had some jitters for the opener.
“There’s nerves. It’s the first match. It’s been a year since we played a match,” said Rockwell. “A lot of them had one eye looking up at the sky. The weather didn’t help.
“It’s more about getting back out here and picking up that rhythm, and getting back here.”
Rockwell joined the crew with its satisfaction being allowed on the course.
“I love the fall. It’s the best season to play golf. Not knowing if we would get the go-ahead ... this gives the kids a sense of normalcy,” closed Rockwell.
